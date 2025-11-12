Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKajol Says Marriages Should Come With Expiry Date And Renewal Clause: 'No One Has To...'

Kajol Says Marriages Should Come With Expiry Date And Renewal Clause: 'No One Has To...'

During the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Kajol sparked a lively debate by suggesting that marriages should have an expiry date and a renewal option, leaving everyone surprised.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon recently graced the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where a lighthearted chat soon turned into an interesting debate about modern relationships and marriage.

Kajol says marriages should come with an expiry date

During the This or That segment, Twinkle Khanna threw a thought-provoking question at her guests: “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?” While Vicky, Kriti, and Twinkle stood united in the red zone, opposing the idea, Kajol boldly took her place in the green zone, supporting it.

“No, it’s marriage, not a washing machine,” Twinkle quipped, sparking laughter. Kajol, however, stood by her opinion. “I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long,” she reasoned, even trying to convince Twinkle to switch sides.

The debate then moved to another statement — “Money can buy happiness.” This time, Twinkle and Vicky stepped into the green zone, agreeing with the sentiment, while Kajol disagreed. “No matter how much money you have, it can actually become an impediment. It numbs you to the true idea of happiness,” Kajol explained. Kriti, after some thought, conceded that money might buy happiness “at least to a certain extent.”

Later, when Twinkle brought up the statement, “Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes,” the moment took a hilarious turn. Wrapping an arm around Kajol, Twinkle teased, “We have an ex in common, but we can’t say,” prompting Kajol to burst out laughing and tell her to “shut up” before any secrets spilled out.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The show, hosted by real-life best friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, has been one of the most talked-about celebrity talk shows of the year. Blending humor, honesty, and nostalgia, it offers a rare peek into Bollywood’s off-screen camaraderie.

Over the past episodes, the couch has welcomed some of the biggest names in the industry — from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, Farah Khan, and Manish Malhotra. Younger stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday have also brought their infectious energy to the show, while Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Sonakshi Sinha have shared candid and comic anecdotes.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Twinkle Khanna Kajol
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget