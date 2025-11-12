Kajol Says Marriages Should Come With Expiry Date And Renewal Clause: 'No One Has To...'

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon recently graced the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where a lighthearted chat soon turned into an interesting debate about modern relationships and marriage.

Kajol says marriages should come with an expiry date

During the This or That segment, Twinkle Khanna threw a thought-provoking question at her guests: “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?” While Vicky, Kriti, and Twinkle stood united in the red zone, opposing the idea, Kajol boldly took her place in the green zone, supporting it.

“No, it’s marriage, not a washing machine,” Twinkle quipped, sparking laughter. Kajol, however, stood by her opinion. “I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long,” she reasoned, even trying to convince Twinkle to switch sides.

The debate then moved to another statement — “Money can buy happiness.” This time, Twinkle and Vicky stepped into the green zone, agreeing with the sentiment, while Kajol disagreed. “No matter how much money you have, it can actually become an impediment. It numbs you to the true idea of happiness,” Kajol explained. Kriti, after some thought, conceded that money might buy happiness “at least to a certain extent.”

Later, when Twinkle brought up the statement, “Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes,” the moment took a hilarious turn. Wrapping an arm around Kajol, Twinkle teased, “We have an ex in common, but we can’t say,” prompting Kajol to burst out laughing and tell her to “shut up” before any secrets spilled out.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The show, hosted by real-life best friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, has been one of the most talked-about celebrity talk shows of the year. Blending humor, honesty, and nostalgia, it offers a rare peek into Bollywood’s off-screen camaraderie.

Over the past episodes, the couch has welcomed some of the biggest names in the industry — from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, Farah Khan, and Manish Malhotra. Younger stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday have also brought their infectious energy to the show, while Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Sonakshi Sinha have shared candid and comic anecdotes.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.