Jaya Bachchan Blasts Paparazzi AGAIN, Says Their ‘Education and Background’ Is Questionable

Actor and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan, known for openly expressing her displeasure with intrusive behaviour from photographers, once again addressed the issue at the We The Women event in Mumbai. Taking part in a panel discussion, the veteran star spoke candidly about her uneasy dynamic with paparazzi and criticized the growing lack of professionalism in the space.

‘My Relationship With Paparazzi is Zero’

When asked about her frequent run-ins with lensmen, Jaya Bachchan explained that while she respects the role of the media, she does not view paparazzi as journalists. “It is strange. I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people,” she said.

Her remarks highlighted her long-held belief that there is a stark difference between trained journalists and paparazzi whose behaviour she often finds aggressive and intrusive.

‘Kaha Se Aatey He? Kis Tarah Ke Education He?’

Jaya went on to criticise the lack of accountability among those who photograph celebrities in public spaces. “Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke… they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want?” she questioned.

She further added, “And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he? Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?”

Her comments echoed the frustration she has expressed on several occasions over unsolicited photography and disrespectful behaviour during public appearances.

Jaya Bachchan’s Ongoing Discomfort With Paparazzi

Over the years, Jaya Bachchan has reprimanded photographers at red carpets, events and even outside airports for invading her personal space. Despite repeated criticism, her interactions with paparazzi continue to generate attention online.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where she played a pivotal supporting role alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.