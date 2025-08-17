Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Trolling Over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Janmashtami Event

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Trolling Over ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ At Janmashtami Event

Janhvi Kapoor, who is in the middle of promotions for her upcoming film Param Sundari, recently attended a Dahi Handi celebration on Janmashtami.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor, who is in the middle of promotions for her upcoming film Param Sundari, recently attended a Dahi Handi celebration on Janmashtami. While she received a warm welcome at the festive event, the actor also found herself at the receiving end of online trolling after chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Janhvi Kapoor on chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai

Responding to the memes and chatter surrounding the incident, Janhvi shared a clip from the event on her Instagram Stories. In the video, a voice in the crowd can be heard shouting the slogan just before she repeated it.

Adding context, Janhvi wrote, “Just for context full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (laughing face emoticon) (If I did not say the slogan after him then it would be a problem and now that I have said then cut the video and make it meme material).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She further clarified her stance by adding, “Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii! (folded hands, Indian flag emoticons) (Not only on Janmashtami, I will say Bharat Mata ki Jai every single day).”

Janhvi promoting Param Sundari

At the same event, Janhvi also addressed the crowd in Marathi, wishing them on the occasion of Janmashtami and encouraging them to watch Param Sundari in theatres on August 29.

The romantic comedy explores a cross-cultural love story between a Delhi boy (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and a Kerala girl (played by Janhvi Kapoor). The film also features Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in key roles, with Dinesh Vijan backing the project.

Param Sundari is slated for release on August 29.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 10:01 PM (IST)
