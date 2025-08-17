Kanika Kapoor Says Singers In Bollywood Aren’t Paid Fairly, Reveals Receiving Rs 101 For Songs

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with chartbusters like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, has opened up once again about the treatment of playback singers in Bollywood. In a candid chat, she revealed that artistes are barely compensated for their work in films and are often handed token payments instead of proper fees.

Kanika Kapoor on singers' contracts

Speaking on Uorfi Javed’s YouTube show Bunkk With Uorfi, Kanika disclosed, “Singers don’t really get paid. Main saare contracts dikhaati hu, 101 rupees mile hain. (I can show you all the contracts. I was paid Rs 101). They say that they are doing us a favour.” She went on to add that even the biggest names in Indian music have faced similar struggles. “I can talk to you about the greatest singer of India. I am not going to give names, but it is very obvious. I don’t think that even he is being paid for most of his greatest songs ever. Or has any publishing, or has any royalty structure. There is nothing like that in India today.”

When Uorfi asked her to name a person who made things difficult for her in the industry, Kanika replied, “Everybody.” The host then pointed out how one of Kanika’s viral tracks never earned her money, to which the singer responded, “I don’t think any singer is really paid for songs in this industry. It’s only now maybe some independent music but…”

Kanika Kapoor on uncertainty of singers' career

Kanika also spoke about the uncertainty singers face when it comes to financial stability. Unlike actors or filmmakers, she said vocalists don’t have any long-term security. “Only if you are alive and you are able to sing, agar aapki awaaz chal rahi hai, aur aap shows kar paa rahe hain. Jab tak aap shows kar paa rahe hain, tab tak aapko paise milenge. Kal ko kuchh ho jaaye to koi pension plan nahi hai singers ke liye. (As long as your voice is working and you’re able to perform shows, you’ll keep earning. But if something happens tomorrow, there’s no pension plan for singers).”