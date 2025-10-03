Janhvi, Arjun And Sonam Kapoor Join Anshula Kapoor’s Engagement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate Anshula Kapoor’s engagement with Rohan Thakkar, and it was the Kapoor siblings who turned heads at the intimate affair. Actress Janhvi Kapoor made a striking entry, capturing attention with her elegant look.

In a video shared online, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari star was seen arriving in style. She chose a sleek black body-hugging outfit, paired with glamorous makeup but minimal accessories, allowing her ensemble to stand out. With her hair left open, Janhvi exuded effortless charm as she greeted those around her with a radiant smile.

Arjun Kapoor Wins Hearts with Gesture to Paparazzi

Before Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor was spotted by photographers as he arrived at the venue. Dressed in a traditional kurta, the actor impressed not just with his appearance but with his thoughtful words for the media present in the rain.

“Meri ek request hai, baarish bhi hai. Aap log shaant raho. Zyada log nahi hai, ghar ke hi members hai. Kyunke building walo ke apne hi rules hai, apna apna chhota mota kuch chalraha hai unka. Aap log shanti se raho, zyada awaaz mat karo,” Arjun requested the paparazzi.

He also urged the venue staff to be considerate, saying: “Aap bhi unko rehne dijiye. Woh humari family hai.”

Sonam Kapoor Marks Presence Amid Speculation

Sonam Kapoor, who is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, was also seen arriving for the ceremony. Though she chose not to pose for photographers, her presence added to the family’s joyous occasion.

Anshula and Rohan’s Fairytale Proposal

Before the formal engagement, Anshula and Rohan’s love story had already drawn attention on social media. Back in July, Anshula revealed that Rohan had proposed to her at Central Park in New York, near a historic castle.

The proposal was filled with symbolic details. Rohan chose 1:15 am India time for the big moment — the exact time they first matched on a dating app. Sharing her joy on Instagram, Anshula described the moment as “better than a fairytale,” filled with laughter, tears, and heartfelt emotions.

The engagement, celebrated quietly with close family, highlighted not just the couple’s journey but also the warmth and unity of the Kapoor family.