Iulia Vântur Releases First Romanian Song 'Colinde, Corinde'

Iulia Vântur, the artist who has spent over 14 years building a successful career in Bollywood after becoming a household name on Romanian television, has released her first song in her home country and in her native language. Titled “Colinde, Corinde”, the track was performed for the very first time at the Vatican, in front of Pope Leo XIV and thousands of people, including leading spiritual figures from around the world, at the grand celebration marking 60 years of Nostra Aetate at the Paul VI Hall.

“This song is a dream come true, a wish that has been rising slowly like a Christmas cake. Over the years, I received many ideas and proposals to sing in Romanian, but I am truly happy that my first song in Romanian is a Christmas carol. It was meant to be this way. My blessed journeys often begin with a carol, born out of longing for my country, our traditions, my home, and a deep desire to reconnect with my roots and to return more often. I visit my parents and my loved ones as much as I can, but it never feels enough,” shares Iulia Vântur.

Carrying deep meaning and symbolism, the carol strengthens Iulia's special bond with this genre, which she considers a talisman that has opened many paths for her.

““I have wanted to release a Romanian carol for years. I love carols because they connect me to my childhood, to home, to Romania, to my parents. Every year without fail, I sing Christmas carols to my parents, even if I am thousands of kilometres away. We connect on video call, and that has become our special Christmas tradition. My mother cries every year from emotion, sometimes my father too, and in those moments I feel like a child again. It is my favourite part of Christmas.

My musical journey in India also began because of a Romanian carol. Fourteen years ago, I sang a Romanian carol that touched hearts, even though it was in a foreign language. That melody was later recreated in India as the song Teri Meri, and it opened the door to my first Hindi track. I owe so much to carols, and my love for music truly started with them.

When I was invited to sing at the Vatican in the presence of the Pope, I chose to sing my favourite carol and perform ‘Colinde, Corinde’ for the first time because it holds such a special place in my heart. It felt like the truest way to represent my Romanian essence,” she adds.

The music video for “Colinde, Corinde” was filmed in both London and Romania, and features her dearest people who are her parents. The music and lyrics are written by Rimenescu, Eugenia Nicolae and Cezar Cazanoi Caval, with production by C and P Viral Nation Romania. The creation of the song feels like a story that was meant to unfold.

“A Romanian friend, Sergiu, who lives abroad and shares this longing for home, connected me with Eugenia Nicolae and Rimenescu, two incredibly talented artists. The moment I stepped into the studio, I fell in love with the melody and the lyrics. They went straight to my heart. You just know when a song is the one. Everything flowed naturally, the way it does when something is meant to be. Viral Nation supported me throughout and together we decided to offer this carol to people as a Christmas gift. Since I was filming an action movie in London, I wished to shoot part of the video there, to bring the beautiful Christmas ambience to the audience in Romania. It symbolises distance, longing and my constant thoughts of home. The song begins with a letter to Santa, where I ask to be with my parents for Christmas. I also wished to film in Romania and include the most precious people in my life, my parents. A carol without them simply would not make sense to me. When I think of carols, I think of them. This video is truly a cherished memory in our family album. It is my Christmas dedication to my beloved parents and to all parents around the world who miss their children. It is also for all the children who long to feel like kids again in the loving arms of their parents. There is no feeling more beautiful. This carol is not just a song. It is an emotion. I hope it warms hearts and brings joy and peace,” says Iulia.

Released in the festive season, Iulia Vântur’s first Romanian single since becoming a celebrated artist in Bollywood is an invitation to rediscover genuine emotion with loved ones. “Colinde, Corinde is more than a carol. It is an emotion, a longing, a love for home. It is the joy of being with your parents at Christmas. It is the kind of carol that helps you create new and special memories with the people you love the most. It brings warmth, joy and a touch of pure Romanian tradition, blended with a fresh sound that goes straight to the heart and into your playlist,” Iulia encourages.