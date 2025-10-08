Ismail Darbar Rules Out Any Future Collaboration With Bhansali, Even For Rs 100 Cr

Renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, celebrated for his memorable soundtracks in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Devdas', has reflected on his long-standing professional relationship with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darbar shared insights about their collaborations, his candid approach to creative discussions, and what ultimately led to a fallout during Bhansali’s web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

A Unique Creative Dynamic From the Start

Darbar revealed that his professional equation with Bhansali was distinctive from the very beginning. He was never one to blindly follow a director’s vision if it conflicted with his musical instincts.

“I was always very clear about what I liked and how I wanted things to sound. If there was something Sanjay suggested that I didn’t agree with, I would say it upfront," he said.

He further reflected on his personal and professional journey, noting that even during lean periods, he maintained self-respect and independence.

“When I struggled, I did it with pride. Now, the higher power has given me a name and identity I can spend my whole life cherishing," Darbar added.

Creative Differences With Bhansali

Discussing their collaborations, Darbar reiterated that honesty defined their working style.

Their work on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar became a turning point. Darbar invested nearly a year and a half into the project, but a media report describing his work as the “backbone" of the series reportedly created tension. Bhansali allegedly assumed Darbar was behind the report.

Departure From Heeramandi

Darbar recounted the confrontation that followed and his decision to step away.

“I said, ‘Look, if I have to break the news, I won’t be scared of you; I’ll say it outright that yes, I said it…’ After Sanjay called me in and confronted me, I understood that ‘let it go’ really meant I would eventually be put in a position to leave Heeramandi myself. I left before that could happen," he said.

This candid revelation sheds light on the complexities of creative partnerships in Bollywood, especially between visionary directors and strong-willed composers.