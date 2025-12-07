Is Aditya Dhar Building A Universe? Dhurandhar–Uri Link Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Aditya Dhar Building A Universe? Dhurandhar–Uri Link Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Fans believe Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar connects to his debut film Uri after spotting a surprising name reference. Read theories, reactions, and what this potential Easter-egg means.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who impressed audiences in 2019 with his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, has once again ignited conversation with his latest release, Dhurandhar. The new action-thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, opened to strong reviews this week. But beyond the performances and storytelling, fans are now hooked on a potential hidden connection between Dhurandhar and Dhar’s first film.

Fans Claim a Shared Character Name Links the Two Films

In a light-hearted moment at Dhurandhar’s trailer launch, Arjun Rampal accidentally revealed that Ranveer Singh’s undercover identity in the film was named Hamza. Those who have already watched the film now know that Hamza is only an alias—Ranveer’s real character name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

This reveal has revived a scene from Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Kirti Kulhari, playing Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur, tells Vicky Kaushal about her late husband. She says, “Husband the. Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the.” The matching name triggered an online frenzy, with fans convinced an intentional easter-egg has been planted.

Netizens Debate Possibility of an Aditya Dhar Cinematic Universe

Theories quickly flooded social media. One fan wrote, “Aditya Dhar universe❤️,” while another stated, “Aditya Dhar could've made a cinematic universe, why didn't he.” Many embraced the possibility of a “Spy Universe in making.” One elaborate fan theory even imagined a crossover timeline: “Post 2008 attack… after serving undercover for few years & achieving objectives in Pakistan, he comes back and joins the army… And gets martyrdom in Naushera…”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moवीमॅనబ్లోக்અર (50K🎯) (@movie_man_blogger)

Others Dismiss the Link as a Fun Reference

Not everyone is convinced. Several netizens pointed out inconsistencies in timelines and character arcs. One explained, “There won’t be any connection because factually it doesn’t justify itself… This is just a name reference and nothing else.” Another added, “Nahi match hoga bhai… yeh Real life incidents inspired hai… And yeh Jis rangi ki baat kar rahi hai woh Army mei the and jo dhurandhar mei hai wooh criminal bataya hai.”

Whether it’s a coincidence or a clever Easter-egg, fans may have to wait until Dhurandhar 2, slated for March 19, 2026, to find out.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Akshaye Khanna Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar Easter Egg Aditya Dhar Films Uri The Surgical Strike Callback
