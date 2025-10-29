How A ₹3,500 Modelling Assignment Led Akshay Kumar To Bollywood

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHow A ₹3,500 Modelling Assignment Led Akshay Kumar To Bollywood

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars today, once opened up about his humble beginnings and how an unexpected opportunity changed the course of his life.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 09:17 PM (IST)
In an old interview with Lehren TV, the ‘Airlift’ actor revealed that before entering films, he worked as a martial arts instructor until one of his students suggested he try modelling. Akshay recalled that his first modelling assignment earned him Rs. 3,500 — almost equal to what he made in an entire month of teaching. That moment, he said, sparked his interest in the entertainment industry and eventually led him to Bollywood, where “the rest is history.”

Reflecting on his journey, Akshay stated, “I used to teach martial arts One of my students came to me and said Sir, why don't you do modelling? You have height, body, physique Why don't you try for it? I didn't know what modelling was I said, what do I have to do for that? He said, take a photograph and give it to me So I took a photograph for the first time I posed like this And I gave it to him and within about 2-3 weeks after that I got an assignment.”

“And in that assignment, I was paid about Rs. 3500 And the work I used to do for a month I used to get only Rs. 4000 And these 2 hours, just standing in a pose. And getting Rs. 3000-Rs. 3500 I felt something strange. And then I got attracted to this line Then I started modelling in films. And the rest is history,” he added.

Popularly known as “Khiladi Kumar,” Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a stellar career spanning over three decades. With more than 150 films to his name, he has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution to cinema.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 09:17 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Bollywood
