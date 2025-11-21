Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleMiss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12

Miss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12

Fátima Bosch of Mexico won Miss Universe 2025, overcoming over 100 contestants. Praveenar Singh of Thailand was first runner-up.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, triumphing over more than 100 contestants to win the 74th edition of the global pageant. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was declared first runner-up, while outgoing queen Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark crowned Bosch at the grand finale. With this victory, Bosch brings the Miss Universe title back to Mexico after five years, following Andrea Meza’s win in 2020.

Who Is Fátima Bosch?

Fátima Bosch Fernández hails from Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, and has long been known for her compassion toward animals. Diagnosed with dyslexia, ADHD, and hyperactivity, Bosch learned to turn her challenges into strengths.

She pursued Fashion and Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City and later continued her studies at NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy. Deeply invested in sustainable fashion, she now creates pieces using discarded materials, merging creativity with environmental responsibility.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Controversy Ahead of the Finale

Before the pageant reached its final stage, Miss Universe director Nawat Itsaragrisil was seen yelling at Bosch in a viral video. The organisation quickly intervened and restricted Nawat’s participation in the event.

Her Answers That Won the Crown

During the Judges’ Questions round, Bosch was asked about the challenges women face in 2025 and how she would use the Miss Universe platform to create safe spaces for women worldwide. She responded: “We are here to speak up and make a change. We are women and brave ones that stand up, the ones that will make history.”

For the final question—how she would empower young girls—Bosch said: “As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself, your dreams matter and your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything.”

India Misses Out on the Crown

India’s representative, Manika Vishwakarma, exited the competition at the Top 12 stage after the swimsuit round. Representing India among more than 100 participants, she used the global platform to advocate for inclusive education, mental wellness, and the importance of artistic expression.

A Star-Studded Pageant Night

The event was hosted by internationally acclaimed performer Steve Byrne, while Thai singer-songwriter Jeff Satur delivered performances during the Opening Song and Top 5 segments. A special traditional Thai performance paid homage to the host nation, blending centuries-old artistry with modern grace.

The competition was judged by a panel of eight esteemed judges, including India’s own badminton icon Saina Nehwal, marking her debut as a Miss Universe judge.

About Miss Universe & What’s Next

Founded in 1952, the Miss Universe Organisation continues its mission of empowering women worldwide, promoting leadership, education, diversity, social impact, and personal development.

The next edition, the 75th and silver jubilee year of Miss Universe, will be hosted by Puerto Rico—marking the island’s third time hosting the prestigious pageant.

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Miss Universe Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Winner
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
India
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
World
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted As Thousands Evacuated
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted: Video
Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget