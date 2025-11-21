Miss Universe 2025: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Winner; India Exits At Top 12

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, triumphing over more than 100 contestants to win the 74th edition of the global pageant. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was declared first runner-up, while outgoing queen Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark crowned Bosch at the grand finale. With this victory, Bosch brings the Miss Universe title back to Mexico after five years, following Andrea Meza’s win in 2020.

Who Is Fátima Bosch?

Fátima Bosch Fernández hails from Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, and has long been known for her compassion toward animals. Diagnosed with dyslexia, ADHD, and hyperactivity, Bosch learned to turn her challenges into strengths.

She pursued Fashion and Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City and later continued her studies at NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy. Deeply invested in sustainable fashion, she now creates pieces using discarded materials, merging creativity with environmental responsibility.

Controversy Ahead of the Finale

Before the pageant reached its final stage, Miss Universe director Nawat Itsaragrisil was seen yelling at Bosch in a viral video. The organisation quickly intervened and restricted Nawat’s participation in the event.

Her Answers That Won the Crown

During the Judges’ Questions round, Bosch was asked about the challenges women face in 2025 and how she would use the Miss Universe platform to create safe spaces for women worldwide. She responded: “We are here to speak up and make a change. We are women and brave ones that stand up, the ones that will make history.”

For the final question—how she would empower young girls—Bosch said: “As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself, your dreams matter and your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything.”

India Misses Out on the Crown

India’s representative, Manika Vishwakarma, exited the competition at the Top 12 stage after the swimsuit round. Representing India among more than 100 participants, she used the global platform to advocate for inclusive education, mental wellness, and the importance of artistic expression.

A Star-Studded Pageant Night

The event was hosted by internationally acclaimed performer Steve Byrne, while Thai singer-songwriter Jeff Satur delivered performances during the Opening Song and Top 5 segments. A special traditional Thai performance paid homage to the host nation, blending centuries-old artistry with modern grace.

The competition was judged by a panel of eight esteemed judges, including India’s own badminton icon Saina Nehwal, marking her debut as a Miss Universe judge.

About Miss Universe & What’s Next

Founded in 1952, the Miss Universe Organisation continues its mission of empowering women worldwide, promoting leadership, education, diversity, social impact, and personal development.

The next edition, the 75th and silver jubilee year of Miss Universe, will be hosted by Puerto Rico—marking the island’s third time hosting the prestigious pageant.