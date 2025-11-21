Google Brings Apple's 'AirDrop' To Its Pixel Phones: Will Your Device Get This New Feature?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google has found a way to let its new Pixel phones share photos and files with iPhones using Apple’s AirDrop system. This is surprising because Apple normally keeps AirDrop limited to its own devices. Google says it created this method by itself and even got a security company to check it.

The system works directly between the phones, so nothing goes through a server. iPhone users will need to set AirDrop to “everyone for 10 minutes” to receive files. Apple has not commented yet.

How Google AirDrop File Sharing Works

Google says that sharing should be easy, no matter what phone someone uses. That is why it built this new feature without Apple’s help.

A Google spokesperson explained that the team made its own version of the AirDrop connection. Their privacy and security teams checked everything carefully to make sure the sharing is safe.

The connection is direct and peer-to-peer. This means no company can see your photos, and nothing is saved on any server.

To make this work, the sender uses a Google Pixel 10 phone, which is the only device that supports this feature for now. The iPhone user must turn on AirDrop and choose the option that makes their device visible to “everyone for 10 minutes.” This allows the Pixel phone to find the iPhone and send files just like any normal AirDrop transfer. After that, the iPhone user can accept or reject the file based on the sender’s name.

Google is trying to show that this is a good thing for people, just like RCS texting. RCS is the newer message system that helps iPhones and Android phones send clearer photos and videos. Apple added RCS last year after pressure from regulators.

Google hopes this new file-sharing option will make things easier between both phone types.

Why This Update Matters For Pixel Users

Google is presenting this as a win for everyone because people will no longer be limited by what phone they use. But this move may annoy Apple since Apple has shut down similar attempts in the past.

For example, the Beeper app tried to bring iMessage to Android, but Apple blocked it quickly. Years ago, Palm also tried connecting its phones to iTunes, and Apple stopped that, too.

For now, Google’s new AirDrop-style feature works only on Pixel 10 devices, but it shows a big step toward easier sharing between iPhones and Androids.