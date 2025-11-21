Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBlast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured

Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured

A gas leak triggered a deadly factory explosion in Faisalabad’s Malikpur area, killing 15 and injuring several. Nearby homes collapsed, rescue efforts concluded, and an inquiry has been launched.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
A devastating explosion in Faisalabad’s Malikpur area early on Thursday shattered a row of factories and nearby homes, leaving at least 15 people dead and several others wounded. Initial confusion over the cause of the blast soon gave way to clarity as officials confirmed a major gas leak triggered the tragedy.

Early Claims Corrected: No Boiler in the Factory

Rescue 1122 first reported that a boiler blast had caused the building to collapse. But as the day unfolded, the rescue service revised its statement, attributing the explosion to a gas leak — a conclusion later reinforced by Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar’s office.

According to the commissioner’s statement, no boiler was installed at the site. Four factories were operating side by side in Malikpur, and a fire that erupted due to gas leakage quickly spread, engulfing the neighbouring units.

Homes Damaged, Roofs Collapse as Fire Spreads

The blaze did not stop at industrial units. Seven nearby houses were also affected as the powerful explosion caused roofs of the factory and adjacent homes to cave in, Rescue 1122 confirmed. Emergency workers spent hours digging through piles of debris in search of survivors.

Death Toll Rises as Rescue Teams Pull Out More Bodies

The commissioner’s office later reported that 15 bodies had been recovered, raising the death toll from the earlier figure of 10 issued by Rescue 1122. Ten injured victims were rushed to Allied Hospital, where three were discharged after receiving first aid. Authorities have now formed a five-member inquiry committee to determine what went wrong.

Rescue Operation Completed; Site Under Clearance

Officials confirmed that rescue teams have wrapped up their operations, transitioning into a clearance phase. The situation continues to be monitored closely. Commissioner Raja expressed deep sorrow, saying, “We share the grief of the heirs of those killed in this unfortunate accident.”

An earlier briefing by Rescue 1122 detailed that more than 20 ambulances and fire tenders participated in the mission under the supervision of the district emergency officer. The first call reporting the explosion at the glue factory came in at 5:28am. Footage shared by the rescue service showed workers sifting through collapsed structures, searching for any remaining survivors.

Punjab CM, Police Chief Demand Full Support for Rescue Efforts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, extending her condolences to affected families. She also sought a comprehensive report from the commissioner.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed police units, the fire brigade, and other support agencies to assist fully in rescue operations. He instructed officers to continue searching for anyone trapped under the rubble and asked traffic police to ensure clear routes for ambulances and emergency vehicles.

Labour Leaders Condemn ‘Criminal Negligence’

The National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) voiced strong concern over what it called “tragic deaths of labourers”, with Secretary General Nasir Mansoor accusing industrialists of turning factories into “death traps”. He alleged the government and labour department were guilty of “criminal negligence”, claiming the Punjab government bore direct responsibility for the fatalities.

The NTUF has demanded Rs3 million in compensation for each labourer who lost their life and called for free, comprehensive medical treatment for all injured workers.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
