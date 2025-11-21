Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note

The girl died after hanging herself at her home in Semaria on November 16. Police recovered a note from her notebook wherein she accused a male teacher of 'torturing' her.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Class 11 student from a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, died by suicide, leaving behind a handwritten note accusing a male teacher of torturing him. 

The 17-year-old died after hanging herself at her home in Semaria on November 16. During the investigation, police on Thursday recovered a handwritten note from her notebook, news agency PTI reported, citing Additional Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh.

According to police and family statements, the note detailed that the teacher physically tortured her by holding her hand while hitting her and challenged her to open his closed fist. She also wrote that the teacher pressed a pen between her fingers under the pretext of punishment.

Her family said she appeared normal at home but believed she was being tortured at school. They have demanded a thorough investigation into her call records and school-related issues. 

 Police are investigating all angles and have seized the student's phone and suicide note as part of the probe. While the exact motive for her suicide has yet to be conclusively determined, authorities are examining her allegations carefully.

The incident comes just days after a class 10 student died by suicide over alleged harassment by teachers at school. The student died on Tuesday after jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro Station around 2.34 pm. He was rushed to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, four staff members, including the headmistress of St Columba's School, were suspended. An FIR was also registered against them in connection with the alleged suicide over accussations of mental harassment.

The headmistress (Classes 4-10), the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers have been placed under temporary suspension amid the ongoing probe, according to the suspension order.

The deceased student's father told PTI that the suspension was "only temporary" and demanded that the teachers named in the FIR be arrested.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rewa Madhya Pradesh MP News
Read more
