Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill's Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Guwahati: The flamboyant Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted that leading in a one-off Test is not the "best scenario" but he is not thinking too much about the challenge that awaits India in the form of a well-knit South Africa in the second Test here.

Pant was handed captaincy after injured regular captain Shubman Gill was released from the squad ahead of the match starting here from Saturday.

"One-off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help," Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

"(I) don't want to over-think. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test," he added.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens, where Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings and was hospitalised.

Pant said the team management has already taken a decision on Gill's replacement for the game but did not divulge the name.

"We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing." He added, "I want to be conventional and also blend with out-of-box thinking. Want to have nice balance...We have to keep things simple and the team that plays better cricket will win it." Pant also lauded Gill for doing everything possible to be available for the crucial game.

"Shubman was keen to play the match. He showed resilience even when body was not permitting and that's the attitude you want to see.

"I am having a chat with Gill everyday. I got to know about captaincy yesterday evening," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Test Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill IND Vs SA 2nd Test India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Shubman Gill Replacement
