Hospital Staff Arrested For Leaking ICU Video Of Dharmendra And Deol Family

A hospital staffer has been arrested for secretly filming veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside Breach Candy ICU, where the 89-year-old was admitted amid false death rumours.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra and his family have faced a challenging week after the 89-year-old actor was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to health complications. Amid his treatment, baseless rumours about his death spread widely on social media, leaving fans anxious. It was only after his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol issued official statements on November 11 that the truth was confirmed — Dharam paaji was alive and steadily recovering. He was discharged a day later, on November 12.

Dharmendra's video from inside the ICU surfaces online

However, another controversy soon followed when a video from inside the hospital’s ICU surfaced online, capturing deeply personal moments of the Deol family. In the clip, Dharmendra was seen lying on the hospital bed, appearing unconscious, as his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol stood nearby with visible distress. His grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol could also be spotted in the video, while his first wife, Prakash Kaur, sat beside him. She can be heard praying, “Bhagwan theek karde eena nu, meri jan ve aanu dede, main kee karhu ge eena tay baghair (God, please make him well; what will I do without him?).”

The hospital employee arrested

According to HT City, the hospital employee responsible for recording and circulating the video has now been arrested for breaching the family’s privacy. Further details about the case are awaited.

Sunny Deol lashes out at paparazzi

Earlier, Sunny Deol was seen losing his cool at photographers stationed outside his residence for their lack of sensitivity. Folding his hands in frustration, he said, “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain… Sharam nahi aati (You guys should be ashamed of yourself. You guys also have parents, have kids… Still are making videos like idiots… You should be ashamed of yourself).” His reaction came after fake reports about his father’s health began circulating online.

 
 
 
 
 
Dharmendra, who was admitted on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness, is now back home and recovering.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
