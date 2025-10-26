Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently been at the centre of a viral controversy, with reports claiming that Pakistan has placed him on its terror watchlist after his remarks on Balochistan during the Riyadh Forum. The actor mentioned Balochistan separately while discussing the popularity of Indian cinema in the Middle East, prompting outrage online. Let’s take a closer look at how accurate these reports really are.

Salman Khan’s name added to Pakistan’s ‘Fourth Schedule’?

Several social media posts have circulated suggesting that the Government of Balochistan added Salman Khan to the “Fourth Schedule” under the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997), a list reportedly used to monitor individuals allegedly linked to extremist or banned organisations. Those listed are said to face strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action.

A purported notification dated October 16, 2025, shared by a social media user, claimed Salman was added as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” However, the document’s authenticity remains unverified.

How true are these reports?

No credible Pakistani media outlet has reported the development, and ABP Live could not independently verify the claim. Given the lack of official confirmation and the suspicious nature of the circulating document, it appears the reports of Salman Khan being placed on Pakistan’s terror watchlist are false, and the document in question is likely doctored or fabricated.

What Salman Khan had said

The speculation began after Salman Khan’s comments at the Riyadh Forum, where he appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to discuss the growing impact of Indian cinema in the Middle East. During his speech, he said, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it in Saudi Arabia, it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan — everyone is working here.”

His statement quickly ignited social media backlash, with many users questioning whether he had mistakenly or deliberately referred to Balochistan as separate from Pakistan.

Social media reacts

Journalist Smita Prakash wrote on X, “I don't know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates 'people of Balochistan' from 'people of Pakistan'.”

Another user posted, “Slip of tongue from Salman Khan or lack of knowledge or deliberate hint that Balochistan is 'independent'? That too with Aamir Khan & SRK on dais?”