Girija Oak Addresses Deepfake Abuse After Going Viral: 'I Was Sexualised Beyond Comfort'

Girija Oak has unexpectedly become the internet’s latest sensation after a clip of her interview, where she appeared in a striking blue saree, spread rapidly across social media platforms. The video pushed her into the spotlight overnight, with users calling her the new “national crush.”

But as praise poured in, the darker side of viral fame surfaced almost immediately. AI-generated explicit photos of the actor began circulating, leaving her feeling “sexualised and objectified beyond comfort.” These images were accompanied by disturbing messages from unknown men, turning what should have been a celebratory moment into an unsettling ordeal.

Eventually, You Become Thick-Skinned, Says Girija

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the Taare Zameen Par and Inspector Zende actor reflected on navigating the ugly fallout of sudden popularity. Having been in the industry for two decades, she admits that experience has taught her resilience.

“Eventually, you become thick-skinned. I started acting very early on in my life. I’ve been around for 20-25 years now. Now when some things happen, you take it with a pinch of salt," she said.

While she has learnt to brush off unwelcome attention, the explicit messages did rattle her. “This time around, I’ll be lying if I say that I wasn’t affected at all. I’m not an insensitive, stone-hearted person. I’m a human being and things will get to me,” she shared.

Her biggest shock, however, came from the tone and audacity of the messages. “What appals me sometimes is the entitlement with which men message. It’s quite amusing. I don’t know what else to say (smirks).”

Promoting ‘Perfect Family’ Amid Personal Reflections

Ironically, these incidents coincide with promotions for her upcoming release Perfect Family, a film centred around mental health, emotional wellbeing, and the importance of therapy within family dynamics.

Drawing from her own experience, Girija, who comes from what she describes as a “broken family”, explains why therapy becomes essential when communication breaks down. “Kabhi kabhi, aap agar koi cheez seedha seedha bologe na, toh uska seedha seedha matlab aapke family members nahi le sakte. They know your nature and you share a history with them,” she expressed.

She believes an external voice often helps untangle complex emotions. “There are times when I can’t share certain things with my mother, maybe because she knows me too well. Had she been a stranger, I would’ve been able to open up to her. That’s why it’s important for a therapist to be there so that you can just talk to them.”

Girija further added that therapy offers clarity that family conversations cannot. “They’ll always help you look at situations objectively and that really helps. They aren’t involved with your family. They’re able to look at things happening in your interpersonal relationships through a bird’s eye perspective. A therapist also tells you the truth – things that you otherwise cannot say in front of your family.”