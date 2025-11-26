Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGirija Oak Addresses Deepfake Abuse After Going Viral: 'I Was Sexualised Beyond Comfort'

Girija Oak Addresses Deepfake Abuse After Going Viral: 'I Was Sexualised Beyond Comfort'

Actor Girija Oak reacts to viral overnight fame, deepfake abuse, disturbing messages, and why therapy is essential. Here’s how the ‘national crush’ tag turned sour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Girija Oak has unexpectedly become the internet’s latest sensation after a clip of her interview, where she appeared in a striking blue saree, spread rapidly across social media platforms. The video pushed her into the spotlight overnight, with users calling her the new “national crush.”

But as praise poured in, the darker side of viral fame surfaced almost immediately. AI-generated explicit photos of the actor began circulating, leaving her feeling “sexualised and objectified beyond comfort.” These images were accompanied by disturbing messages from unknown men, turning what should have been a celebratory moment into an unsettling ordeal.

Eventually, You Become Thick-Skinned, Says Girija

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the Taare Zameen Par and Inspector Zende actor reflected on navigating the ugly fallout of sudden popularity. Having been in the industry for two decades, she admits that experience has taught her resilience.

“Eventually, you become thick-skinned. I started acting very early on in my life. I’ve been around for 20-25 years now. Now when some things happen, you take it with a pinch of salt," she said.

While she has learnt to brush off unwelcome attention, the explicit messages did rattle her. “This time around, I’ll be lying if I say that I wasn’t affected at all. I’m not an insensitive, stone-hearted person. I’m a human being and things will get to me,” she shared.

Her biggest shock, however, came from the tone and audacity of the messages. “What appals me sometimes is the entitlement with which men message. It’s quite amusing. I don’t know what else to say (smirks).”

Promoting ‘Perfect Family’ Amid Personal Reflections

Ironically, these incidents coincide with promotions for her upcoming release Perfect Family, a film centred around mental health, emotional wellbeing, and the importance of therapy within family dynamics.

Drawing from her own experience, Girija, who comes from what she describes as a “broken family”, explains why therapy becomes essential when communication breaks down. “Kabhi kabhi, aap agar koi cheez seedha seedha bologe na, toh uska seedha seedha matlab aapke family members nahi le sakte. They know your nature and you share a history with them,” she expressed.

She believes an external voice often helps untangle complex emotions. “There are times when I can’t share certain things with my mother, maybe because she knows me too well. Had she been a stranger, I would’ve been able to open up to her. That’s why it’s important for a therapist to be there so that you can just talk to them.”

Girija further added that therapy offers clarity that family conversations cannot. “They’ll always help you look at situations objectively and that really helps. They aren’t involved with your family. They’re able to look at things happening in your interpersonal relationships through a bird’s eye perspective. A therapist also tells you the truth – things that you otherwise cannot say in front of your family.”

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Girija Oak Girija Oak Viral Video Girija Oak Deepfake Girija Oak Photos Girija Oak Interview Girija Oak Harassment
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
India
Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike
Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike
World
US Envoy Guided Russia On How To Pitch Ukraine Peace Plan To Trump In 5-Minute Call: Report
US Envoy Guided Russia On How To Pitch Ukraine Peace Plan To Trump In 5-Minute Call: Report
India
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Delhi Police Arrest Murder Accused Mehtab After Shootout
Pakistan News: After Dharmadhwaja Ceremony, Pakistan moves to UN Over 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition Incident
Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget