Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGautam Adani Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Guwahati

Gautam Adani Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Guwahati

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, calling him the heartbeat of the Northeast and meeting his family to offer condolences.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met the family of late singer Zubeen Garg and called him a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast.

Gautam Adani on Monday took to X, formerly called Twitter, and shared a picture of the late singer.

He wrote: “Yesterday, in Guwahati, I met with the family of Zubeen Garg, a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast and whose love for the people will forever resonate across generations.”

“May his music and memories continue to inspire millions, and may his noble soul rest in peace. #ZubeenGarg #Assam #Tribute”

It was on September 28, when Gautam Adani visited the Kahilipara residence of late singer Zubeen Garg, who breathed his last on September 19, to pay tribute to the state's cultural icon.

Gautam Adani paid floral tributes at Zubeen Garg's residence and met the late singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. The meeting was brief but emotional, underscoring the wide reach and impact of Zubeen Garg's legacy, which extended far beyond Assam and the Northeast.

Sources said the Adani Group conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stood in solidarity with the people of Assam during this period of collective grief.

Known for his versatility across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other regional languages, Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20 and 21 of September. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit 'Ya Ali' from the movie 'Gangster', released in 2006, which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, who was also an actress and singer, tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam's Sonitpur district while she was on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen had released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.

Papon has also sung in many languages apart from Assamese like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi.

He is the lead vocalist and founder of the folk-fusion band Papon and The East India Company.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Death Garima Saikia Garg Zubeen Garg Wife Zubeen Garg Tribute
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget