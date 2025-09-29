Gautam Adani Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Guwahati

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met the family of late singer Zubeen Garg and called him a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast.

Gautam Adani on Monday took to X, formerly called Twitter, and shared a picture of the late singer.

He wrote: “Yesterday, in Guwahati, I met with the family of Zubeen Garg, a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast and whose love for the people will forever resonate across generations.”

“May his music and memories continue to inspire millions, and may his noble soul rest in peace. #ZubeenGarg #Assam #Tribute”

It was on September 28, when Gautam Adani visited the Kahilipara residence of late singer Zubeen Garg, who breathed his last on September 19, to pay tribute to the state's cultural icon.

Gautam Adani paid floral tributes at Zubeen Garg's residence and met the late singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. The meeting was brief but emotional, underscoring the wide reach and impact of Zubeen Garg's legacy, which extended far beyond Assam and the Northeast.

Sources said the Adani Group conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and stood in solidarity with the people of Assam during this period of collective grief.

Known for his versatility across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other regional languages, Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20 and 21 of September. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit 'Ya Ali' from the movie 'Gangster', released in 2006, which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, who was also an actress and singer, tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam's Sonitpur district while she was on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen had released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.

