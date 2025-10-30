Gauahar Khan Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Son Farwaan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGauahar Khan Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Son Farwaan

Actress and former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who embraced motherhood for the second time in September, has for the first time shared a glimpse of her baby.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sharing a picture of him, without revealing his face, on her social media, Gauahar wrote 'May Allah Bless' in Arabic, along with the baby’s name, Farwaan. The actress welcomed her second baby on September 1st this year. The actress, along with her husband, Zaid Darbar, had announced the pregnancy with an adorable post on social media in May this year.

Farwaan is Gauahar and Zaid’s second child. They are parents to their three-year-old boy, Zehaan. Recently, the actress, who has been sharing her postpartum journey, took to the gym to shed all the pregnancy fat and was seen setting major fitness goals. Just two months after welcoming her second baby, the actress has kickstarted her post-pregnancy fitness routine. She recently shared a video from her first day back at the gym.

In the clip, Gauahar is seen working out with dumbbells and dressed in a striped sleeveless top and black leggings. She captioned the video, “Be Your Own Champion, Day 1 in the gym, almost two months postpartum.” She also tagged her husband, Zaid Darbar, to laud him for his latest song that was released a few days ago and had now become her gym anthem.

The video, shared on her social media story, shows her doing the bicep curls and strength training exercises. Earlier this month, the actress shared a classy new picture on her social media where she highlighted that she was back on set working just 25 days post her delivery. Khan was seen donning a stylish black pantsuit with wide-legged trousers and a statement white lapel blazer.

The picture was taken from her appearance on Bigg Boss season 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Gauahar was invited to the show to give contestants a much-needed reality check and extend her support to brother-in-law Awez Darbar, who unfortunately got evicted from the show the very next day.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Gauahar Khan
