Faissal Khan Cuts Off Aamir Khan: ‘I Don’t Want His Fame, House, Wives Or Girlfriends

In a shocking revelation, actor-filmmaker Faissal Khan has publicly announced that he is severing all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the entire family. Speaking to HT City after a press conference on Monday, Faissal traced the conflict back to a 2005 incident when he claims Aamir had locked him up in a room due to his mental health.

“After that, they issued a circular in the media saying I am misleading people and lying. They never trusted me, so I don’t trust them. When there is no truth, there is no respect, and when there is no respect, there is no relationship. The family got offended by what I said, and asked why are you speaking all this. I am not fabricating any story. My own mother and sister had signed this way back that Faissal is paranoid and has schizophrenia,” he stated.

Cutting All Financial and Legal Ties

Faissal confirmed that he has waived off any rights to inheritance or property from his family. He recounted instances of financial disputes, saying, “I was taking some money from him. In 2009 or 2010, Aamir had given me a job as a script doctor and paid me ₹30,000. After two-three years, he suddenly decided to throw me out of my job. He felt I am not working hard enough. I fought with him then and said ‘you said that I am mad, to the world. I am not going to get work. You have to give me sustenance till I don’t stand on my feet, then he agreed. Now I don’t want any help, because he feels if he is paying me then I should not say anything.’”

He also dismissed Aamir’s claims of wishing to give him success, saying, “But ask Faissal, does he want that? I don’t want anything of Aamir—his name, fame, house, wives or girlfriends. I am content with what I have. He doesn’t have peace and contentment, that’s why he keeps crying in every interview.”

Strained Family Relations and Past Allegations

Faissal revealed his troubled relationship with other family members as well, including his brother-in-law: “Santosh, my brother in law would not let me meet my mother. He was very abusive to me. He gets very obnoxious after drinking. He’s a ghar jamaai.”

He also claimed that his family pressured him into marriage, leading to written complaints about family dynamics, and further alleged that Aamir had an illegitimate child with journalist Jessica Heines. Discussing the incident that sparked the fallout, Faissal said, “Then in 2005 they came and caught me. They planned the full thing.” Despite the personal turmoil, Faissal insists he is now in a better mental space, stating, “Today I am in a much better position. I know how to demand my self respect. I can’t compromise my dignity and respect.”