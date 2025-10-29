Emraan Hashmi Clarifies ‘Haq’ Doesn’t Target Muslims: 'As A Liberal Muslim...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his courtroom drama Haq, a film that draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano case, a pivotal moment in the fight for Muslim women’s rights in India. The movie also stars Yami Gautam, who portrays a character based on Shah Bano.

Following the launch of the film’s trailer, Haq received both appreciation and criticism. While many praised its sensitive handling of the subject, some viewers alleged that it unfairly targeted the Muslim community. Addressing these concerns, Emraan Hashmi clarified that the film does not vilify any religion or sect.

“We Are Not Pointing a Finger at Any Community,” Says Emraan

In an interview with ANI, the actor said, “I read the script of this film, I saw it from the perspective of a creative actor, but for the first time in my career, I had to see that there is a sensitivity regarding a community, regarding my community. I have to be a little cognisant, and I have to analyse it in a different way. What I have extrapolated from this film is that there is a very balanced point of view… So we are not talking about anything that we are not pointing a finger at a community or passing a judgment.”

He further added, "I don't know what people will say, but as a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn't have done this film...And just to give a viewpoint of the kind of Muslim I am, I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. Meri family mein mere bete puja bhi karte hai, namaaz bhi padhte hai. This is my secular upbringing.”

The Real-Life Case That Inspired the Film

The Shah Bano case, officially titled Mohd. Ahmad Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, became a defining legal battle in 1985 that reshaped the discourse on Muslim women’s rights in India. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old woman, had petitioned for maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code after being divorced. The Supreme Court ruled in her favour, but the verdict was later overturned by the Rajiv Gandhi government following political pressure.

All About ‘Haq’

Directed by Suparn S. Varma, Haq also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. The legal drama is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, and will hit theatres on November 7.

With its powerful theme and thought-provoking narrative, Haq aims to spark meaningful conversations about gender justice and religious reform while steering clear of controversy.