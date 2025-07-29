Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Elli AvrRam Clears The Air On Dating Buzz, Says She'll Go Public 'When I Get The Ring'

Actress Elli AvrRam has been creating a lot of headlines regarding her relationship status.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:46 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam has been creating a lot of headlines regarding her relationship status.

Recently, it was being speculated that the Swedish-Greek actress is in a relationship with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani; however it turned out that the two had just collaborated for a song, "Chandaniya".

Ever since then, movie buffs have been curious to know if the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress has someone special in her life.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Elli shared that she prefers to keep her personal life private until there is a ring on her finger.

When asked if she has ever thought about settling down, the diva told IANS that she is in no hurry to marry and settle down.

"For me, settling down is not on the cards since I’ve always loved creating and achieving things, and the day I get married, I want it to be with a partner who has visions together with me and that we achieve them as a power couple," Elli shared.

Revealing what's so special about this birthday, she said that she is back home in Sweden, celebrating with her entire family.

For Elli, her birthday is about feeling grateful and growing wiser with each passing year.

She celebrates her special day as per Swedish traditions.

“My birthday for me means one year wiser and gratitude for being alive. I always celebrate my birthday in Swedish style, which means I wake up in bed with breakfast, cake, and gifts! It’s how I've been celebrated since childhood and how I always wish to be celebrated. I never bring in the birthday at night. I wake up and celebrate it!,” she shared.

Elli added, “This year I came home to Sweden to celebrate my birthday with my family because I miss them a lot, and these are precious moments that can never come back.”

She further dropped a couple of sneak peeks from her birthday celebration on social media.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
Elli AvrRam
