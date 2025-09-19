Chunky Panday Reveals Why Ahaan’s Debut Touched Him More Than Ananya’s Success

In a light-hearted yet revealing episode of her vlog series, filmmaker Farah Khan paid a visit to actor Chunky Panday’s home along with chef Dilip. While cooking pasta and sharing old memories, Farah couldn’t help but bring up a noticeable difference in Chunky’s excitement over his children's professional journeys, sparking a candid moment that fans weren't expecting.

As the trio cooked and chatted, Farah joked about having a crush on Chunky in the past. “I used to have a crush on you when I was young because of your good looks and long hair,” she said. Chunky, ever the entertainer, responded with a laugh: “I was like Chunky Saiyaara re.”

The conversation quickly shifted when Farah pointed out, “Saiyaara ki success se sabse zyada khush ek hi aadmi hai (There is only one man who is the happiest about Saiyaara’s success), not even Aditya Chopra, Mohit Suri or Ahaan Panday’s father, it’s Chunky. You have taken it too personally, but Ananya ki success se (with Ananya’s success) you are not so happy.”

Chunky Panday on His Emotional Reaction to Ahaan’s Debut

Chunky clarified his stance, saying he is equally proud of Ananya but perhaps doesn’t express it in the same way. “No, I am happy about her success too, but I don’t show it. For Ananya, I am a little nervous,” he admitted. He went on to reflect on how emotional it is to watch one’s children grow into their own. “Kabhi socha nahi tha Saiyaara itna chalegi (I never thought Saiyaara would run this much) and will become such a big hit. Jab yeh bacche chote the (When these kids were little), tab we used to clap when they talked, threw a party when they started walking and now when they are performing on screen, it’s the happiest feeling.”

A Look at Ahaan and Ananya Panday’s Career Highlights

Ananya Panday entered Bollywood in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2', followed by notable roles in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan', and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Her performances in 'CTRL' and 'Call Me Bae' have recently earned her more critical recognition. She was last seen in 'Kesari Chapter 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Her cousin, Ahaan Panday, made a splashy debut in 2025 with 'Saiyaara', a romantic musical helmed by Mohit Suri. Co-starring Aneet Padda, the film was both a critical and commercial hit, collecting ₹569.75 crore globally. With 'Saiyaara' becoming the highest-grossing romantic drama in Indian cinema, Ahaan has quickly emerged as a breakout star.

While both Pandays are carving unique paths in the industry, it’s clear that Chunky is watching their journey with pride — even if the emotions show a little differently.