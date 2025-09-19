Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesChunky Panday Reveals Why Ahaan’s Debut Touched Him More Than Ananya’s Success

Chunky Panday Reveals Why Ahaan’s Debut Touched Him More Than Ananya’s Success

During a vlog with Farah Khan, Chunky Panday opened up about his emotional response to Ahaan Panday’s hit debut in Saiyaara and why he reacts differently to daughter Ananya Panday’s success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

In a light-hearted yet revealing episode of her vlog series, filmmaker Farah Khan paid a visit to actor Chunky Panday’s home along with chef Dilip. While cooking pasta and sharing old memories, Farah couldn’t help but bring up a noticeable difference in Chunky’s excitement over his children's professional journeys, sparking a candid moment that fans weren't expecting.

As the trio cooked and chatted, Farah joked about having a crush on Chunky in the past. “I used to have a crush on you when I was young because of your good looks and long hair,” she said. Chunky, ever the entertainer, responded with a laugh: “I was like Chunky Saiyaara re.”

The conversation quickly shifted when Farah pointed out, “Saiyaara ki success se sabse zyada khush ek hi aadmi hai (There is only one man who is the happiest about Saiyaara’s success), not even Aditya Chopra, Mohit Suri or Ahaan Panday’s father, it’s Chunky. You have taken it too personally, but Ananya ki success se (with Ananya’s success) you are not so happy.”

Chunky Panday on His Emotional Reaction to Ahaan’s Debut

Chunky clarified his stance, saying he is equally proud of Ananya but perhaps doesn’t express it in the same way. “No, I am happy about her success too, but I don’t show it. For Ananya, I am a little nervous,” he admitted. He went on to reflect on how emotional it is to watch one’s children grow into their own. “Kabhi socha nahi tha Saiyaara itna chalegi (I never thought Saiyaara would run this much) and will become such a big hit. Jab yeh bacche chote the (When these kids were little), tab we used to clap when they talked, threw a party when they started walking and now when they are performing on screen, it’s the happiest feeling.”

A Look at Ahaan and Ananya Panday’s Career Highlights

Ananya Panday entered Bollywood in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2', followed by notable roles in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan', and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Her performances in 'CTRL' and 'Call Me Bae' have recently earned her more critical recognition. She was last seen in 'Kesari Chapter 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Her cousin, Ahaan Panday, made a splashy debut in 2025 with 'Saiyaara', a romantic musical helmed by Mohit Suri. Co-starring Aneet Padda, the film was both a critical and commercial hit, collecting ₹569.75 crore globally. With 'Saiyaara' becoming the highest-grossing romantic drama in Indian cinema, Ahaan has quickly emerged as a breakout star.

While both Pandays are carving unique paths in the industry, it’s clear that Chunky is watching their journey with pride — even if the emotions show a little differently.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday Chunky Panday Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Movie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget