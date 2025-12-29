Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBTS Suga Returns Live After Military Service, ARMY Reacts Worldwide

BTS Suga Returns Live After Military Service, ARMY Reacts Worldwide

BTS member Suga surprises fans with his first Weverse live in nearly two years after completing military service. His emotional return sparks viral reactions across ARMY.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BTS member Suga made an unexpected return to live fan interaction on Sunday, triggering an emotional wave across the global fandom. The rapper-producer went live on Weverse for the first time in nearly two years, shortly after completing his mandatory military service, marking a quiet yet deeply impactful moment for BTS ARMY worldwide.

First Live Appearance in Nearly Two Years

The live session came without prior notice, instantly dominating social media timelines. Appearing calm and comfortable, Suga was dressed in an all-black outfit and wore glasses as he greeted fans. The broadcast marked his first direct interaction with fans since his enlistment, making the moment especially significant.

Adding a personal touch, Suga introduced viewers to his pet cat, holding the black feline up to the camera. He revealed the cat’s name as Tang, which translates to “Sugar,” a detail that quickly went viral and delighted fans across platforms.

A Brief but Emotional Message to Fans

Although the live was short, Suga’s words resonated strongly with viewers. Addressing fans directly, he said, “Everyone, it’s cold, please take care of your health. In the near future, I’ll come back again." The simple reassurance was enough to spark an outpouring of emotion, with many fans expressing disbelief and joy at seeing him live again after such a long absence.

ARMY’s Overwhelming Reaction Goes Viral

The fandom’s response was immediate and heartfelt. Clips surfaced online showing fans reacting in real time to the Weverse notification. In one widely shared video, ARMY members watching a movie in a theatre were seen cheering loudly as Suga appeared on their screens.

Online reactions ranged from shock to tears. One fan wrote, “I’m glad we as a fandom didn’t overreact. Valid reactions all round." Another shared, “When notification came, I needed to check twice to be sure it’s really yoongi and I’m not dreaming," while a third added, “Awww I love us ARMYS so much why is this making me cry??"

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JINTEREST🐹🌙👨‍🚀🐟 | Af⁷ (@seok_jinning)

BTS Move Closer to Full Reunion

Suga began his social service on September 22, 2023, and completed his duty in June this year. His return comes as BTS edge closer to a full-group comeback following more than two and a half years of staggered enlistments. Jin was discharged in June last year, followed by J-Hope in October 2024, while RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook completed their service last week.

Recently, most members were seen together at J-Hope’s Seoul concert, further fuelling anticipation for BTS’ long-awaited reunion.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
K Pop News BTS Military Service BTS Suga BTS Army Reaction Suga Weverse Live Suga Comeback
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order, Kuldeep Sengar To Remain In Jail
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
Supreme Court Pauses Aravalli Hills Directions, Proposes High-Powered Expert Committee
News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Tripura Student Murder Case: Family Questions Police Action, Demands Justice; Here’s What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget