BTS Suga Returns Live After Military Service, ARMY Reacts Worldwide

BTS member Suga made an unexpected return to live fan interaction on Sunday, triggering an emotional wave across the global fandom. The rapper-producer went live on Weverse for the first time in nearly two years, shortly after completing his mandatory military service, marking a quiet yet deeply impactful moment for BTS ARMY worldwide.

First Live Appearance in Nearly Two Years

The live session came without prior notice, instantly dominating social media timelines. Appearing calm and comfortable, Suga was dressed in an all-black outfit and wore glasses as he greeted fans. The broadcast marked his first direct interaction with fans since his enlistment, making the moment especially significant.

Adding a personal touch, Suga introduced viewers to his pet cat, holding the black feline up to the camera. He revealed the cat’s name as Tang, which translates to “Sugar,” a detail that quickly went viral and delighted fans across platforms.

A Brief but Emotional Message to Fans

Although the live was short, Suga’s words resonated strongly with viewers. Addressing fans directly, he said, “Everyone, it’s cold, please take care of your health. In the near future, I’ll come back again." The simple reassurance was enough to spark an outpouring of emotion, with many fans expressing disbelief and joy at seeing him live again after such a long absence.

ARMY’s Overwhelming Reaction Goes Viral

The fandom’s response was immediate and heartfelt. Clips surfaced online showing fans reacting in real time to the Weverse notification. In one widely shared video, ARMY members watching a movie in a theatre were seen cheering loudly as Suga appeared on their screens.

Online reactions ranged from shock to tears. One fan wrote, “I’m glad we as a fandom didn’t overreact. Valid reactions all round." Another shared, “When notification came, I needed to check twice to be sure it’s really yoongi and I’m not dreaming," while a third added, “Awww I love us ARMYS so much why is this making me cry??"

BTS Move Closer to Full Reunion

Suga began his social service on September 22, 2023, and completed his duty in June this year. His return comes as BTS edge closer to a full-group comeback following more than two and a half years of staggered enlistments. Jin was discharged in June last year, followed by J-Hope in October 2024, while RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook completed their service last week.

Recently, most members were seen together at J-Hope’s Seoul concert, further fuelling anticipation for BTS’ long-awaited reunion.