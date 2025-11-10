Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bobby Deol Joins Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Drama With Ahaan Pandey & Sharvari Wagh

Bobby Deol joins Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action drama alongside Ahaan Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. The actor will play an authoritative role with shades of grey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to add another powerful performance to his post-Animal streak. The actor has reportedly been roped in for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action drama, co-starring Ahaan Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. Sources reveal that Bobby’s role, while not exactly villainous, carries layered shades that will test his acting mettle.

Bobby Deol to Play a Complex Character

After the success of Animal, Bobby Deol has become one of Bollywood’s most in-demand actors. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor recently joined the cast of Ali Abbas Zafar’s yet-untitled film. A source told the publication, “It will be incorrect to call him the villain. His character is in an authoritative position in the film, but there is more than meets the eye. As the story progresses, Bobby's character is shown having gray shades, which influences his dynamics with the hero.”

The insider added that the makers were careful not to typecast Bobby as a straightforward antagonist, given that he’s already impressed audiences with dark and intense roles in films like Animal and the Aashram series. Instead, this film aims to present a more nuanced portrayal — a morally complex character who wields power in unexpected ways.

A Career Resurgence for Bobby Deol

Bobby’s career has seen a remarkable revival over the last few years. Once sidelined, he bounced back with strong performances that showcased his versatility. His portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal earned him widespread acclaim, and since then, the actor has been signing big-ticket projects across languages and platforms.

From gritty web series like Aashram 3 to his recent appearance in Aryan Khan’s Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Bobby has proven his adaptability and charisma on screen.

Upcoming Projects and What’s Next

Apart from Ali Abbas Zafar’s project, Bobby will soon be seen in Vijay’s much-anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagana, slated for release on January 9, 2026. The actor also has roles lined up in Telugu films Daaku Maharaj and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

With this new Ali Abbas Zafar film, Bobby is expected to continue his journey of transformation — from Bollywood’s underdog to one of its most intriguing performers.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Ali Abbas Zafar Bobby Deol Ahaan Pandey Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sharvari Wagh Daaku Maharaj Animal Actor Bobby Deol Villain Role
