Bipasha Basu Shares Dance Video Of Daughter Devi, Fans Call Her 'Most Fashionable Star Kid'

Bipasha Basu gave fans another heart-melting moment this week with a glimpse into her daughter Devi’s world, this time through a joyful dance session. The Bollywood actress shared a delightful video of Devi grooving to music during a group class, and the internet can’t get enough.

Devi Dances With Joy, Mom Captures the Moment

In the clip shared via Bipasha's Instagram Stories, Devi is seen dancing alongside her classmates under the guidance of a teacher. Clad in cheerful, comfy toddler-wear, the little one twirls, jumps, and nods to the rhythm with an uninhibited charm that instantly lights up the screen. Her wide-eyed focus on the instructor reflects her pure joy in the moment, a sight that has warmed many hearts online.

Bipasha’s Weekend Rituals With Devi Melt Fans

The actress often offers followers a peek into her family life, especially through sweet “Weekend Rituals” posts that feature Devi’s quirky hairstyles. Whether it’s pigtails or tiny bows, the star kid’s looks are drawing attention from fans.

“Devi & her super cute hairstyle! She is the most fashionable star kid of Bollywood," commented one admirer.

Another wrote, “Bipasha, your daughter’s hairstyles are always unique," while a third added, “Devi and her cute hairstyles."

In one memorable story, Devi was dressed in a black outfit with red details, singing, “That’s how much I love you,” while wearing her hair in a bow. Bipasha captioned the video, “Living my best life.”

Family Moments, Social Media Love

Bipasha Basu, known for her bold roles and versatility on screen, now enjoys a new fanbase online as a doting mother. With a strong Instagram presence, she consistently shares personal moments featuring her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi.

In May 2025, Bipasha posted a series of pictures and videos from their wedding anniversary celebration in Goa, showcasing the couple’s ninth year together and some endearing moments with Devi on the beach. From birthdays to dance videos, Devi remains the star of her parents’ timeline — and fans love every second of it.