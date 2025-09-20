Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBipasha Basu Shares Dance Video Of Daughter Devi, Fans Call Her 'Most Fashionable Star Kid'

Bipasha Basu Shares Dance Video Of Daughter Devi, Fans Call Her 'Most Fashionable Star Kid'

Bipasha Basu shares a heartwarming video of her daughter Devi dancing joyfully in class. Fans adore her style and charm, calling her the most fashionable star kid.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)

Bipasha Basu gave fans another heart-melting moment this week with a glimpse into her daughter Devi’s world, this time through a joyful dance session. The Bollywood actress shared a delightful video of Devi grooving to music during a group class, and the internet can’t get enough.

Devi Dances With Joy, Mom Captures the Moment

In the clip shared via Bipasha's Instagram Stories, Devi is seen dancing alongside her classmates under the guidance of a teacher. Clad in cheerful, comfy toddler-wear, the little one twirls, jumps, and nods to the rhythm with an uninhibited charm that instantly lights up the screen. Her wide-eyed focus on the instructor reflects her pure joy in the moment, a sight that has warmed many hearts online.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha’s Weekend Rituals With Devi Melt Fans

The actress often offers followers a peek into her family life, especially through sweet “Weekend Rituals” posts that feature Devi’s quirky hairstyles. Whether it’s pigtails or tiny bows, the star kid’s looks are drawing attention from fans.

“Devi & her super cute hairstyle! She is the most fashionable star kid of Bollywood," commented one admirer.

Another wrote, “Bipasha, your daughter’s hairstyles are always unique," while a third added, “Devi and her cute hairstyles."

In one memorable story, Devi was dressed in a black outfit with red details, singing, “That’s how much I love you,” while wearing her hair in a bow. Bipasha captioned the video, “Living my best life.”

Family Moments, Social Media Love

Bipasha Basu, known for her bold roles and versatility on screen, now enjoys a new fanbase online as a doting mother. With a strong Instagram presence, she consistently shares personal moments featuring her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi.

In May 2025, Bipasha posted a series of pictures and videos from their wedding anniversary celebration in Goa, showcasing the couple’s ninth year together and some endearing moments with Devi on the beach. From birthdays to dance videos, Devi remains the star of her parents’ timeline — and fans love every second of it.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind vs Pak Super 4 Match
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind-Pak Match
World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget