Anurag Kashyap’s Savage Reply To Trolls: ‘They Call Me Nashedi Because...'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit back at critics who often label him a “nashedi” or “ganjedi” (drug addict). In a new video collaboration with Digital Commentary, the Gangs of Wasseypur director addressed long-standing stereotypes about his appearance and clarified why people draw such assumptions about him.

‘People Call Me a Nashedi Because of My Eyes’

Known for his bold views and unfiltered opinions, Anurag Kashyap tackled the criticism head-on, attributing it to his naturally big eyes.

“Meri aankehin baadi baadi hai na, saari problem iski wajha se hai, iski wajah se hi log mujhe ganjedi aur nashedi patani kya kay bolte hai. Ab ye meri galti thodi na hai ki main inn aankhon ke saath paida hua hoon,” he said in the clip, quoted by The Indian Express.

The filmmaker, often misunderstood for his offbeat style and intense public persona, made it clear that he has no regrets about how he looks or how people perceive him.

Kashyap’s Sharp Reply to ‘No Hit Films’ Tag

Anurag Kashyap also addressed another recurring criticism — that he has not delivered commercially successful films. His witty response reflected both self-awareness and a jab at the film industry’s obsession with box office numbers.

“Meri film ne ek ticket bhi nahi bhecha tabhi unka nuksaan jo hai na saal ki 80% films jo flop hoti hai usse kum hai,” he remarked, subtly hinting that failure in the industry is far more common than success.

‘I Hate Wasseypur’ – Kashyap on His Most Famous Work

In an unexpected revelation, Kashyap expressed his strong dislike for his cult-classic film Gangs of Wasseypur, which is often cited as one of his best works.

“Mujhe Wasseypur se sakht nafrat hai. Jabhi koi aadmi mujhe bolta hai na Wasseypur wale toh mera mann karta hai joota nikal ke maroon,” the filmmaker said, revealing that he dislikes being constantly associated with the film.

Speculation of a Salman Khan Collaboration Surfaces

Amid these viral remarks, a Reddit post recently sparked buzz suggesting that Anurag Kashyap might team up with Salman Khan for an upcoming action thriller. Reportedly, the project could be a “dark grounded action cop thriller”, with Bobby Deol allegedly acting as a mediator between the two.

While neither party has confirmed the rumour, fans are intrigued by the unlikely pairing, especially given Kashyap’s unconventional filmmaking style and Salman’s mainstream stardom.