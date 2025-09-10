Anurag Kashyap's Intense Cop Avatar In Dacoit Unveiled By Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnurag Kashyap's Intense Cop Avatar In Dacoit Unveiled By Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh

On Anurag Kashyap’s birthday, actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh revealed his first look as ‘Inspector Swamy’ from their upcoming film Dacoit, releasing December 25. Check out the details here.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh have added a special touch to Anurag Kashyap’s birthday celebrations by unveiling an unseen glimpse of him as Cop Swamy from “Dacoit.”

The reveal not only marked the filmmaker’s special day but also offered an exciting look at his fearless new avatar in the upcoming project. Sharing the glimpses, Mrunal wrote on her Instagram handle, “Team #Dacoit wishes ‘Inspector Swamy’ aka the multi faceted @anuragkashyap10 sir a very Happy Birthday He brings flair, aura and stature to the character like only he can #DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th #DacoitFromDec25th.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Extending his birthday wishes to Anurag Kashyap, Adivi shared the video with the caption, “Many, many happy returns of the day sir @anuragkashyap10 Your wisdom, your brilliance and most importantly, your compassion…have made this #DACOIT experience beautiful. Happy birthday to our ‘Swamy’! @annapurnastudios @mrunalthakur @shaneildeo @supriyayarlagadda_original.”

On a related note, the forthcoming action drama “Dacoit” features Anurag Kashyap in a key role. Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla, among others. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the film has been jointly backed by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang. Bankrolled by Annapurna Studios, “Dacoit” tells the story of an enraged convict who sets out to seek revenge after being betrayed by his ex-girlfriend. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 25 this year.

Speaking about the film, Adivi Sesh had earlier stated, “It’s a story of two layered characters, both fighting their own battles, both central to the world we’re building. I’ve always believed that stories thrive when ego takes a backseat — and in Mrunal, I’ve found a co-actor who shares that belief.”

He added, “That kind of commitment can’t be faked — it’s felt. And that’s why Dacoit feels like a two-hero film. We’re not here to outshine each other; we’re here to build something meaningful together. It’s about mutual trust, and pushing each other to be better every day on set.”

 

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Anurag Kashyap Dacoit Dacoit Movie 2025 Mrunal Thakur Dacoit Adivi Sesh Dacoit Anurag Kashyap Birthday
