Anupam Kher Collaborates With Sooraj Barjatya For His 549th Film Under Rajshri Banner

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Collaborates With Sooraj Barjatya For His 549th Film Under Rajshri Banner

Veteran actor Anupam Kher starts shooting his 549th film with Sooraj Barjatya, marking another milestone in his long association with Rajshri Films.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

 Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to embark on a new cinematic journey. This time, he has joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for his 549th project.

During the first day of the shoot, Kher presented the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' maker with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya. In the clip dropped by Kher on social media, Barjatya informed that this is his 8th movie as a director.

Calling the filmmaker and 'icon, an amazing person and an amzing director', Kher penned on his official IG, "ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM:🕉 Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya! (sic)."

Reflecting on his long association with Barjatya and the Rajshri films , 'Tanvi: The Great' maker added, "Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab’s 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege to be in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna! (Love eyed, Om and red heart emoji) #549th #GodIsKind #LifeIsBeautiful #Blessed. (sic)."

While more details, such as the title, cast, and subject of the movie are under wraps for now, it would be exciting to see what these two come up with next.

On Friday, Kher sent 'Love and prayers always' to Sikandar Kher on his birthday.

Taking to his Insta, he share a couple of pics from an award ceremony, along with a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Birthday dearest #Sikandar! May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long and healthy life! You have come a long way! It is the happiest feeling for me to be on the same stage with you and receive awards! Stay healthy and happy! Love and prayers always! (red heart, flower and Om emojis) #HappyBirthdaySikandar @sikandarkher. (sic)"

Sikandar is Kher's wife Kirron's son from her first marriage to Gautam Berry.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sooraj Barjatya Anupam Kher Anupam Kher Instagram Sooraj Barjatya New Movie Rajshri Films Anupam Kher 549th Film Bollywood 2025
