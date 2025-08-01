Saiyaara star Aneet Padda received a heartwarming surprise from her school that left her overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a special video sent by her former teachers from Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, a tribute celebrating her recent success and reminiscing about her school days.

Teachers revisit memories from Aneet’s school days

The video featured several teachers and faculty members who had closely watched Aneet grow up as a student. Sharing unseen photos from school plays and candid classroom moments, the video painted a touching picture of a hardworking, artistic young girl who was actively involved in extracurricular activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

A visibly moved Aneet posted the video along with a deeply emotional caption. “I don’t even know how to put this into words. Watching this, I just sat there with the biggest smile on my face and tears in my eyes,” she wrote.

Aneet on her alma mater

Aneet credited her school for laying the foundation for her dreams. “Dales is where I’ve grown up, where I’ve learnt how to dream big, where people believed in me long before I even had the courage to believe in myself,” she said, thanking her mentors, teachers, and even fellow students for their unwavering support.

She continued, “Every time I step onto a set now, there’s a part of me that’s still that little girl in a Springdale uniform, sitting in class, daydreaming about this exact life.”

A journey from Amritsar to Bollywood stardom

Aneet Padda, who was born and raised in Amritsar and comes from a non-filmy background, made her mark first in advertisements before debuting in Big Girls Don’t Cry. However, it was Saiyaara — directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani — that brought her nationwide fame. The film, which also launched Ahaan Panday, has grossed over ₹278.75 crore at the Indian box office, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.

Closing her message with a promise, Aneet wrote, “I can’t wait to come back, and just say thank you to each of you, properly, face to face. You’ve given me so much more than an education, you’ve given me a piece of myself I’ll never lose.”