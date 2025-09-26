Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ananya Panday Wishes Father Chunky Panday With Adorable Throwback Photo On His 63rd Birthday

On Chunky Panday’s 63rd birthday, daughter Ananya Panday posts a throwback family picture on Instagram. The actor, known for Housefull and Aankhen, continues to charm fans with his roles.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
On actor Chunky Panday’s 63rd birthday on Friday, actress Ananya Panday shared an adorable picture from her childhood days to wish her “papa”.

Ananya took to Instagram, where she shared a warm family photograph from her childhood days In the image, Chunky is seen dressed in a white outfit and is holding the actress’ toddler sister in his arms. Bhavna Panday, standing next to him, is smiling. In front of them, a young Ananya is smiling at the camera.

For the caption, Ananya wrote: “Happy birthday papa.”

Chunky began his acting career in 1987 with the multi-starrer Aag Hi Aag, opposite Neelam Kothari. He was then cast in Paap Ki Duniya with Sunny Deol and Neelam. From 1987 to 1993, Panday appeared in numerous multi-hero films, often in supporting roles.

His notable successes include Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Rupaye Dus Karod, Vishwatma, Lootere, and Aankhen. His only solo hit was Parda Hai Parda.

After suffering a dip in his career, the actor returned in 2003 with minor roles in Qayamat, Elaan, Don, and Apna Sapna Money Money.

He gained popularity for comedy roles, especially as Indo-Italian “Aakhiri Pasta” in Housefull. Preferring character roles over leading ones, he later expanded into villains in Begum Jaan, Prassthanam, Saaho, Sardar, and the web series Abhay, showing his versatility beyond comedy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
He was recently seen in “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Meanwhile, Ananya will next be seen in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’. The upcoming romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

The movie marks Ananya’s second collaboration with Kartik after ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh.’ Produced jointly by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the highly anticipated drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Kartik Aaryan Ananya Panday Chunky Panday Housefull 5 Cast Tu Meri Main Tera
