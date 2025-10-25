Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Reflects On Life and Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Vedant Devadiga

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Life and Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Vedant Devadiga

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on how times change and honours the late Jaipur Pink Panthers assistant manager Vedant Devadiga, sharing a heartfelt tribute on his blog.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took out a moment to reflect on how time transforms people, their habits to culture and the world.

Taking to his blog, the thespian wrote: “Times change the World changes .. attitudes, habits change , culture changes .. people change .. they that were then, are not now .. and soon they that are 'now' shall in time be in reference of the 'then' (sic).”

The icon talked about how there’s no point dwelling on the past and asked to treasure old memories.

“Lamentations from the ‘then’ keep echoing in the times of now… they shall simply remain a memory. Let them be in memory. Lamenting upon it shall be an exertive waste upon your system, attuned to ‘then’. Respect and enjoy it — they were such a delight ‘then’ (sic),” he wrote.

Big B went on to revisit the wisdom of his father-legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and shared some verses.

He then talked about the enduring relevance of the lines and said even after so many years, the words still echo with truth.

“After so many many years of its writing , it still reverberates and has meaning .. that be the vision and depth of the Poet and his Poetry ..the old , say the old , listen to the new .. the new say the new , listen to the old… (sic).”

The megastar on October 24 mourned the loss of his Jaipur Pink Panthers’ assistant manager Vedant Devadiga, describing it as “tragic and heartbreaking.”

The icon wrote on his blog: “Our team Jaipur Pink Panthers, suddenly and tragically lost our Asst.Manager .. most loved by the team, its players and all .. just 22 years old and we have lost him…(sic).”

Sharing an emotional note, Big B shared that despite the tragic news, the team chose to go ahead with their next match not just to honour his memory but also as a way to cope with their grief.

“The team, as I had said, was determined to play, despite our offer of forfeiting the game the next day , to not just honour him but to grieve also of his sudden departure… But the Team insisted on playing - for his memory.. And our youngest Team member wore his name on his head band at the game .. honoured and respect (sic).”

He expressed his respect for him and the team.

“My respect for him for the Team .. and my wishes,” Big B concluded.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan KBC Jaipur Pink Panthers Harivansh Rai Bachchan Kabaddi News Vedant Devadiga
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget