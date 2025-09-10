Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Terrifying Elephant Chase During African Safari On KBC

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Reveals Terrifying Elephant Chase During African Safari On KBC

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a terrifying jungle safari experience on Kaun Banega Crorepati, involving a furious elephant chase in Africa.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan once had a scary encounter with an elephant. The actor recently opened up about his jungle safari experience on his quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

A new promo of the show’s latest episode was shared by the makers on Tuesday, and it shows the actor sharing his experience when his fellow tourists in Africa managed to irk and elephant.

He said, “In Africa, there is a safari park. We went there to see wild animals. On the way, we saw that there was a traffic jam on the road. There was a car behind the car. We asked why there was a traffic jam as it’s a jungle and a traffic jam in a jungle is very unlikely. They told us, “There is an elephant on the road. We couldn't move ahead until the elephant moved. We sat quietly”.

However, one of the tourists in another car couldn’t take it further, and sped his car in order to get past the elephant. The elephant didn’t like it at all, and violently pushed the car of the same guy. He then started charging towards the other tourists.

Big B shared, “The car in front of us was in a traffic jam for a long time. The elephant turned around and hit the elephant with his car with his trunk. After that, the elephant turned around and saw the traffic jam. The elephant started running towards the traffic jam”.

“All the cars switched to the reverse gear, and started driving back. The elephant kept running for 5 miles. The elephant was chasing us. Then there were rangers. One of them did something. The elephant went to meet his wife. We were saved”, the actor added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan KBC 2025 Amitabh Bachchan KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 Big B Safari Experience
