Amaal Mallik Dodges Questions As Sachet–Parampara Slam Him for ‘Misleading’ Bekhayali Claim

Composer Amaal Mallik has landed at the centre of a growing controversy after the music duo Sachet–Parampara accused him of wrongly taking credit for influencing their chart-topping track Bekhayali. The pair has demanded a public apology, but Amaal’s silence—and his brief, carefully worded reaction—has only intensified the buzz surrounding the dispute.

Amaal sidesteps questions on the controversy

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a reporter attempting to ask Amaal about the allegations. Before the question is fully voiced, his team swiftly steps in, shutting it down with a firm, “No, no, no…” Amaal, however, offers a gentle smile and responds with a calm, “All the best,” choosing not to engage further. His measured reaction has only prompted more discussion online as fans and industry watchers speculate on what might unfold next.

What sparked the clash

The issue began when Amaal, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, claimed that Sachet–Parampara had used one of his tunes as a reference while creating Bekhayali for Kabir Singh. According to him, he had shared the melody with the duo over WhatsApp.

Sachet–Parampara strongly denied the allegation in a detailed social media video, presenting screenshots of their chats to counter his claim. The messages show Amaal sending them compliments—“praising their look” and appreciating their song—but no mention of sharing a tune.

Insisting the track was entirely their own work, the duo said, “Every melody, every arrangement, every lyric was done in those sessions. It is a completely original Sachet–Parampara composition.”

Calling Amaal’s remarks “misleading,” they demanded a public apology and emphasised that he was the one who brought the matter into the public domain. They also warned that they would pursue legal action if he fails to issue an apology.

For now, neither Amaal nor his team has released a formal statement addressing the controversy. The composer recently concluded his stint on Bigg Boss 19, where he finished in fifth place.