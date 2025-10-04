Alia Bhatt Reveals She Sleeps By 9:30 PM With Ranbir Kapoor, Says Daughter Raha Wakes Them Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Two Much, the Amazon Prime Video talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, where she shared candid insights into how her life has changed since becoming a mother to daughter Raha Kapoor nearly three years ago. Joining her on the episode was Student of the Year co-star Varun Dhawan.

Motherhood Reshapes Daily Routines

Alia revealed that her sleep schedule has been the most significant change since becoming a mom. Known as an early sleeper, she said that motherhood has made her body clock even more disciplined.

“When you have a baby, your body clock changes. Even if you don’t want to wake up, she will wake you up," Alia explained with a laugh. She added, “I really love sleeping. Sometimes I’m asleep by 9:30 pm, and I feel so joyful counting the hours I’ve slept. Ranbir is on the same clock as me, he might come to bed 30 minutes later, but he too wakes up early."

Navigating Societal Expectations

The conversation then shifted to the broader pressures women face, especially after childbirth. Kajol suggested that women often impose these expectations on themselves, while Twinkle Khanna highlighted the societal pressure to quickly return to pre-pregnancy bodies.

“They expect everyone to go back to size-zero after a baby, and if you don’t, they judge you," Twinkle remarked, with Kajol agreeing that scrutiny comes both externally and internally.

Alia shared her personal experience: “After giving birth to Raha, I actually lost weight very quickly. Apparently, breastfeeding burns a lot of calories, and since I was also eating clean, the weight just dropped naturally." However, she noted that this led to online criticism. “When a picture of mine surfaced, trolls claimed I must have used unnatural methods. Some even said, ‘Why did she have to lose weight so quickly? It’s okay, take your time, Alia. We get it, you have had a baby.’ But honestly, it just happened on its own."

Embracing Body Positivity

Despite the negative comments, Alia praised the growing acceptance of diverse body types. “I liked that people were saying, ‘You do you, be whatever size you want to be.’ Nobody really cares anymore, and that’s refreshing," she said, highlighting the positive cultural shift.

From managing early bedtimes with Ranbir Kapoor to navigating post-pregnancy body narratives, Alia’s reflections underline the unique and liberating aspects of motherhood, while reminding fans that judgment is best left behind.