Actor Alia Bhatt, celebrated for her emotionally layered performances in films like 'Raazi', 'Dear Zindagi', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is rethinking her creative path, and this time, it’s motherhood that’s steering her choices.

In a recent conversation with Grazia magazine, the 31-year-old star revealed she is feeling drawn toward comedy, a genre she has yet to attempt in her career.

Alia Bhatt on wanting to make films for Raha

Speaking about her shift in instincts, Alia candidly admitted that her daughter Raha has been on her mind while considering future projects. “The reason I’m being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven’t done one. You have to find something that’s inspiring you or pulling you towards it,” she said.

She went on to confess, “I haven’t made a film that Raha can watch.” For Alia, this realization has planted the seed for a new kind of cinematic journey — one that her daughter can laugh along with in the future.

Although she hasn’t confirmed any projects yet, she teased that she may already be working on something in that space: “There is some exciting stuff, nothing I can fully talk about but let’s just say if I put my heart into it, I will land up going in that direction.”

Upcoming films in the pipeline

Even as she explores lighter genres, Alia has a strong lineup of high-intensity films coming up. She will next headline 'Alpha', an action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she plays a commanding officer in an all-women combat unit, sharing the screen with actor Sharvari Wagh.

The project is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, marking Alia’s debut in a big-ticket action franchise.

Alongside this, she is reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love & War', a period romantic drama that also stars Vicky Kaushal.

A new phase for Alia Bhatt

Over the past decade, Alia has balanced commercial blockbusters with critically acclaimed performances. But with motherhood offering a fresh perspective, the actor seems ready to open the door to stories filled with humor, joy, and relatability.

For fans, it marks an exciting new phase in her career, one that could combine her acting prowess with the lighter, family-friendly storytelling she now craves.