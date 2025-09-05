Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Says Motherhood Inspires Her To Explore Comedy: ‘I Haven’t Made A Film Raha Can Watch’

Alia Bhatt Says Motherhood Inspires Her To Explore Comedy: ‘I Haven’t Made A Film Raha Can Watch’

Alia Bhatt revealed she now feels drawn to comedy, inspired by her daughter Raha. The actor, known for intense roles, will next be seen in Alpha and Love & War.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 07:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Alia Bhatt, celebrated for her emotionally layered performances in films like 'Raazi', 'Dear Zindagi', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is rethinking her creative path, and this time, it’s motherhood that’s steering her choices.

In a recent conversation with Grazia magazine, the 31-year-old star revealed she is feeling drawn toward comedy, a genre she has yet to attempt in her career.

Alia Bhatt on wanting to make films for Raha

Speaking about her shift in instincts, Alia candidly admitted that her daughter Raha has been on her mind while considering future projects. “The reason I’m being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven’t done one. You have to find something that’s inspiring you or pulling you towards it,” she said.

She went on to confess, “I haven’t made a film that Raha can watch.” For Alia, this realization has planted the seed for a new kind of cinematic journey — one that her daughter can laugh along with in the future.

Although she hasn’t confirmed any projects yet, she teased that she may already be working on something in that space: “There is some exciting stuff, nothing I can fully talk about but let’s just say if I put my heart into it, I will land up going in that direction.”

Upcoming films in the pipeline

Even as she explores lighter genres, Alia has a strong lineup of high-intensity films coming up. She will next headline 'Alpha', an action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she plays a commanding officer in an all-women combat unit, sharing the screen with actor Sharvari Wagh.

The project is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, marking Alia’s debut in a big-ticket action franchise.

Alongside this, she is reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love & War', a period romantic drama that also stars Vicky Kaushal.

A new phase for Alia Bhatt

Over the past decade, Alia has balanced commercial blockbusters with critically acclaimed performances. But with motherhood offering a fresh perspective, the actor seems ready to open the door to stories filled with humor, joy, and relatability.

For fans, it marks an exciting new phase in her career, one that could combine her acting prowess with the lighter, family-friendly storytelling she now craves.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Comedy Film Alia Bhatt Daughter Raha Alia Bhatt Grazia Interview Alia Bhatt Alpha Alia Bhatt Love And War Alia Bhatt New Movie Alia Bhatt Spy Universe
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Cities
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget