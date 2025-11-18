Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ocean’s 9’ Juhu Beach Video Breaks The Internet

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ocean’s 9’ Juhu Beach Video Breaks The Internet

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set social media ablaze with their shirtless ‘Ocean’s 9’ Juhu Beach video. Fans praise Akshay’s unbelievable fitness at 58 as the duo flaunt their chiselled abs.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar joined Tiger Shroff and other 'Desi Boys' as they all made heads turn during their Juhu Beach edition of 'Ocean’s 9'.

The video posted by Akshay on social media had all of them walking in the water at Mumbai's Juhu Beach. Going bare-chested, both Akshay and Tiger were seen flaunting their chiseled physique and perfect abs.

"Ocean’s 9: Juhu Beach edition (sic)," Akshay captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Awestruck by Akshay's fitness even at 58, an Insta user penned the comment, "Body physique in this age unbelievable (sic)."

Another one shared, "Six pack Akshay Kumar ki 58 age me v wow".

The third comment read, "Ohh my god Look at the Akshay Kumar fitness at this age".

One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Make some noise for the Desi boyz."

Akshay is often seen turning cheerleader for Tiger, with whom he shared the screen in the 2024 science fiction action entertainer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment, the project is a modern adaptation of the 1998 classic of the same name.

Over and above this, Akshay collaborated with Tiger for the second time in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again.”

Enjoying a strong bond, Akshay and Tiger keep entertaining the netizens with their fun banter on social media.

In 2024, the 'Airlift' actor shared a heartfelt note for Tiger, lauding his unwavering dedication to fitness. Akshay revealed that the 'Baaghi' actor inspires him to push the envelope.

“Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. (sic),” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Tiger Shroff Akshay Kumar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Singham Again Akshay Kumar Viral Video
