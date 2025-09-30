Akshay Kumar Gets Candid About Flops: 'Star Status Can Change Room Size'

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, recently opened up about his journey through failures, industry dynamics, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with Friday film releases. In a candid conversation with journalist Chitra Tripathi on ABP News, the superstar discussed the realities of showbiz, including how he copes with setbacks and how the industry treats actors differently based on box office performance.

“I’ve Had 12-13 Flops in a Row”, Akshay on Career Setbacks

When asked how he deals with the disappointment of a film not performing well, Akshay said: "I have delivered 12-13 flops in a row in my career. Not just one time, this has happened a number of times. But the way to deal with failure is that you have to move on."

He admitted that he still feels nervous every Friday when a new film is released. However, the anxiety usually fades away as the weekend progresses.

“I am always very anxious on the Friday of release but eventually by Saturday, Sunday and then, Monday, I get better,” he shared.

“Industry Judgement is Ruthless”, Star Status Can Change Room Size

Akshay also recalled how the industry often judges actors based on the success or failure of their latest films, sometimes in very visible ways.

He recounted an incident from an outdoor shoot for a two-hero film, where his co-star had recently delivered a blockbuster and was given a lavish Presidential suite. Meanwhile, Akshay, whose previous film had not done well, was allotted a much smaller room.

“Aisa hota rehta hai. Ab nahi hota, lekin main dekhta aa raha hoon kai saalon se,” (This keeps happening. It doesn’t happen now, but I’ve seen this for years), he remarked, reflecting on the industry's often unforgiving nature.

A Versatile Star With a 30+ Year Career

Born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Saugandh, but rose to fame with the 1992 action film Khiladi. Over the past three decades, he has built a reputation for his versatility, effortlessly transitioning between action, comedy, drama, and patriotic films.

With hits like Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Kesari, Akshay has become one of the highest-paid and most prolific actors in India. Known for his discipline, fitness, and clockwork-like shooting schedules, the actor has often delivered multiple releases in a single year, a rarity in Bollywood today.

Despite the highs, he has also faced rough patches, proving that even superstars aren’t immune to the cyclical nature of the film industry. His grounded attitude and work ethic continue to earn him admiration across generations.