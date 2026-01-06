Ahan Shetty Thanks Diljit Dosanjh For His Support During Border 2 Journey

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAhan Shetty Thanks Diljit Dosanjh For His Support During Border 2 Journey

Ahan Shetty pens a heartfelt birthday note for Diljit Dosanjh, thanking him for his support during the filming of war drama Border 2.

By : Siri Christiansen | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Ahan Shetty, who will be working with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in the forthcoming war drama "Border-2," thanked him for lending his support during this journey.

Ahan took to his Insta Stories and shared a video of Diljit lovingly feeding cake to him with a massive smile on his face.

Showering love on the 'Jatt & Juliet' actor on his birthday, Ahan penned on social media, "Happy birthday @diljitdosanjh sir. Thank you for always being so kind and supportive throughout this journey. Lots of love sir," followed by a red heart emoji.

Ahan's father, and actor Suniel Shetty, who had been a part of the original drama, "Border", also thanked Diljit for always standing by his son.

Wishing him all the best for his journey ahead, Suniel Shetty added, "Happy Birthday @diljitdosanjh! May your music keep soaring across skies, touching hearts wherever you go. And Thank you for always standing by Ahan with so much warmth...tussi sach-much dil jeet lete ho paaji!

"Keep flying, keep shining, keep inspiring," he concluded.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, “Border 2” enjoys an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh, along with others.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, along with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” will reach the cinema halls on January 23.

In another update, Diljit also surprised his admirers on his birthday by announcing a global collaboration with Colombian superstar J. Balvin for the upcoming song “Senorita”.

Diljit took to the IG and posted a glimpse of the music video of the “Senorita” track, along with the caption, “Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin X 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

