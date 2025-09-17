Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Mark First Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Post

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Mark First Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Post

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth mark their first wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing candid photos and emotional vows.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:00 AM (IST)

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially completed one year of marriage, and they chose to celebrate it in the most romantic way possible. On Monday, Aditi delighted fans with a carousel of candid photos on Instagram, commemorating their first anniversary since tying the knot in a quiet ceremony on September 16, 2024.

The post included cozy selfies and travel snapshots, capturing tender moments between the couple. Alongside the images, Aditi wrote an emotional message that immediately caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“Happy 1 (infinity) Addu Siddu! To finding each other in every lifetime," she wrote, setting off a flood of warm wishes and love in the comments section.

Vows That Echo Through Time

In her anniversary message, Aditi also referenced their wedding vows from last year, adding a poetic touch to the celebration.

“You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Sidddhu,” she wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The couple, affectionately dubbed “Addu Siddu” by fans, has often preferred to keep their relationship low-key. But when they do share, it’s filled with genuine love, magic, and deep emotional connection—making their story one of the most admired in the industry.

From Private Moments to Public Adoration

Since their wedding, Aditi and Siddharth have gradually opened up about their life together, treating fans to rare glimpses of their travels, holidays, and moments of quiet joy.

The anniversary post, packed with laughter and intimacy, further solidified their reputation as a couple that values authenticity over showmanship. Followers praised the duo for their “old-school charm” and “pure connection,” calling them one of the most adored pairs in modern Indian cinema.

Aditi’s Career Continues to Shine

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is riding high on success following her critically praised performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. With four diverse projects currently in development, she continues to showcase her range as one of the most compelling performers of her generation.

Meanwhile, Siddharth, known for his strong performances and script choices, remains focused on select film and OTT ventures.

As they celebrate their first year together, Aditi and Siddharth seem to have struck the perfect balance between professional excellence and personal happiness—proving that fairy-tale romances can thrive even in the glare of the spotlight.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Siddharth Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrity Couples Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram Aditi Siddharth Wedding Anniversary Addu Siddu Aditi Heeramandi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
Cricket
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget