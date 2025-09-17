Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Mark First Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Post

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially completed one year of marriage, and they chose to celebrate it in the most romantic way possible. On Monday, Aditi delighted fans with a carousel of candid photos on Instagram, commemorating their first anniversary since tying the knot in a quiet ceremony on September 16, 2024.

The post included cozy selfies and travel snapshots, capturing tender moments between the couple. Alongside the images, Aditi wrote an emotional message that immediately caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

“Happy 1 (infinity) Addu Siddu! To finding each other in every lifetime," she wrote, setting off a flood of warm wishes and love in the comments section.

Vows That Echo Through Time

In her anniversary message, Aditi also referenced their wedding vows from last year, adding a poetic touch to the celebration.

“You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Sidddhu,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The couple, affectionately dubbed “Addu Siddu” by fans, has often preferred to keep their relationship low-key. But when they do share, it’s filled with genuine love, magic, and deep emotional connection—making their story one of the most admired in the industry.

From Private Moments to Public Adoration

Since their wedding, Aditi and Siddharth have gradually opened up about their life together, treating fans to rare glimpses of their travels, holidays, and moments of quiet joy.

The anniversary post, packed with laughter and intimacy, further solidified their reputation as a couple that values authenticity over showmanship. Followers praised the duo for their “old-school charm” and “pure connection,” calling them one of the most adored pairs in modern Indian cinema.

Aditi’s Career Continues to Shine

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is riding high on success following her critically praised performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. With four diverse projects currently in development, she continues to showcase her range as one of the most compelling performers of her generation.

Meanwhile, Siddharth, known for his strong performances and script choices, remains focused on select film and OTT ventures.

As they celebrate their first year together, Aditi and Siddharth seem to have struck the perfect balance between professional excellence and personal happiness—proving that fairy-tale romances can thrive even in the glare of the spotlight.