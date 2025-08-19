Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aamir Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Late 3 Idiots Co-Star Achyut Potdar

Aamir Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Achyut Potdar, the veteran actor from 3 Idiots, who passed away at 91. Remembering his memorable roles and legacy in cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passed away on 18 August at the age of 91, leaving the film industry and fans in deep sorrow. Known for his memorable roles in films and television, Potdar was widely celebrated for his versatility and dignified screen presence. Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who shared screen space with him in '3 Idiots', paid a heartfelt tribute, calling him “an amazing actor and a wonderful human being.”

Details of Achyut Potdar’s Passing

Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, confirmed the news to PTI, stating, “He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health.”

Aamir Khan’s Emotional Tribute

Aamir Khan expressed his grief through a message shared by his production house: “I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to his family.” Fans of the 3 Idiots star were quick to echo their condolences online, remembering Potdar’s impactful performances.

 

Achyut Potdar’s Legacy

Achyut Potdar entered acting at the age of 44, following a career in the Indian Armed Forces and a tenure with Indian Oil Corporation. He also taught at a college in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh before pursuing acting full-time. Achyut gained recognition for his role as a stern yet endearing college professor in 3 Idiots, delivering the now-iconic line, “Kehna kya chahte ho, (What are you trying to say)”—a line that has since become a part of pop culture.

Beyond films, Potdar had a remarkable television career, appearing in shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. He also made significant contributions to Marathi cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy of memorable performances.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Bollywood News Marathi Cinema Achyut Potdar Aamir Khan Tribute Achyut Potdar Death 3 Idiots Actor Bollywood Veteran Actors Achyut Potdar Legacy
