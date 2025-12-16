Border 2 Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Returns As Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh Join Epic War Saga

Border 2 teaser: The makers of Border 2 have unveiled the first teaser of the much-awaited sequel to J.P. Dutta’s landmark war film Border, reigniting memories of one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated patriotic dramas. Released at a high-profile event in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, the teaser has drawn an enthusiastic response, with audiences applauding its scale, action sequences and nostalgic undertone. Alongside Sunny Deol, who returns to the franchise, the film introduces Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty as the new generation of soldiers.

Border 2 teaser out

The teaser sets the tone with striking visuals from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, accompanied by Sunny Deol’s commanding voice challenging Pakistan’s forces. Viewers are introduced to Varun, Diljit and Ahan as soldiers posted at different borders, standing resolute in defence of the nation. What follows is a fast-paced montage blending intense combat scenes with glimpses into the personal lives of the men in uniform.

One of the standout moments features Sunny Deol’s character urging his troops to raise slogans so powerful that they echo all the way to Lahore. The teaser then escalates with dramatic visuals of air strikes, ground combat and, notably, naval warfare — a relatively rare spectacle in mainstream Hindi films. As the teaser draws to a close, the familiar strains of Hindustan Meri Jaan from the original film play in the background, with the title Border 2 flashing on screen.

The teaser dropped on December 16, marking the 44th Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s victory in the 1971 war. Leading up to the release, the makers had steadily built anticipation by unveiling individual character posters of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, culminating in a group poster featuring all four protagonists.

About Border 2

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and is directed by Anurag Singh. The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu and Angad Singh. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Released in 1997, the original Border featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna, supported by a large ensemble. The film went on to become a major box office success and remains a defining war drama in Indian cinema.