Bobby Deol Reveals Dharmendra Lives With First Wife Prakash Kaur In His Farmhouse

The life of Bollywood icon Dharmendra has always been as dramatic off-screen as it was on. When he arrived in Mumbai from Punjab, he was already married to Prakash Kaur. But as he rose to superstardom, his family’s world transformed entirely. Prakash Kaur had to adjust to a life under the glare of fame, and years later, she faced the added challenge of her husband falling for another woman, actress Hema Malini.

After Dharmendra’s second marriage, Hema chose to live in her own bungalow, while Dharmendra remained in his home with Prakash Kaur and their four children. Esha Deol, his daughter with Hema, once revealed that she didn’t meet her father’s first wife until she was 30. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with ABP Live, Dharmendra’s youngest son, Bobby Deol, shared an update about his parents’ current life together.

Dharmendra lives with his wife Prakash Kaur

Asked about Dharmendra’s social media posts, which often give the impression of loneliness, Bobby said, “My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They’re also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.”

He added, “Papa is very emotional. He’s very expressive. He shares what he’s feeling with everyone… Sometimes he goes overboard, and then I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart. Yes, of course we meet him, but we’re busy sometimes and he gets emotional. He doesn’t have any idea how many people could read his posts.”

Speaking about his mother, Bobby said, “You don’t hear about my mother much because people don’t usually ask us about her. And because my brother and father are actors, I end up talking more about them. My mother is a housewife, and I am her favourite. We speak every day. In fact, she called me twice just today. She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life. She’s had a very tough journey. She came from a small village, and the way of living was very simple. And then, to adjust to city life as the wife of a superstar… It wasn’t easy. I am what I am because of my wife, and it is the same with my father. It is because of my mother’s support that my father became a big star.”

Earlier this year, Bobby shared a rare glimpse of his parents together on social media, celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur tied the knot in 1954, when he was just 19. The couple has four children: sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

About Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra’s journey with Hema Malini began in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into real-life romance, despite strong objections from Hema’s family. They eventually married in 1980 and have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Reflecting on her unconventional living arrangement, Hema told Lehren Retro, “Nobody wants to be like that; it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way… I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well.”