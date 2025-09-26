Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Baseer Ali's Gossip, Nagma Mirajkar Shows Support

Awez Darbar’s fight with Neelam Giri in Bigg Boss 19 goes viral as Nagma Mirajkar shows support after Baseer Ali’s gossip leaves Awez in tears.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bigg Boss 19 house is once again at the center of social media chatter, thanks to a viral video featuring Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri. 

Viral Clip of Awez and Neelam Sparks Buzz

The clip, which has taken over Instagram and X, shows Awez turning a fight into a performance, adding playful sarcasm while dancing and asking Neelam to serve “more tea” to the contestants. His dig highlighted how Neelam was mostly serving food in the house without actively participating in the game.

While the moment had viewers in splits, Neelam appeared visibly annoyed. The lighthearted jibe soon transformed into a trending topic, with fans remixing Awez’s dialogues into songs and reels, making it one of the most talked-about fights of the season.

Natalia and Nagma Weigh In

Former contestants Natalia and Nagma Mirajkar also joined the discussion, reacting to the viral spat and adding more buzz to the episode. Their commentary further amplified the clip’s reach, as fans debated whether Awez’s mockery was pure entertainment or a step too far.

Baseer Ali’s Gossip and Awez’s Emotional Breakdown

In another twist, the captaincy task episode brought fresh drama when Baseer Ali was seen gossiping with Amaal Malik about Awez Darbar’s alleged affairs and flings, despite his decade-long relationship with Nagma. The remark deeply affected Awez, who later broke down in tears on camera.

Nagma, standing firmly by her partner, responded by sharing a heartfelt video featuring unseen moments with Awez. The video subtly yet powerfully expressed her love and loyalty, countering the gossip with personal glimpses of their bond.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned out to be an eye-opener for several contestants as hidden truths came to light.

Tanya Mittal, who had always considered fellow housemate Mridul Tiwari a close friend, was left shocked after watching a clip of him gossiping about her to Gaurav Khanna. The moment unfolded during a task where Bigg Boss played select video snippets from inside the house, giving contestants a much-needed reality check about their friendships and alliances.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar Bigg Boss 19
