7,000 Singers Perform Bhupen Hazarika’s Classic In Assam’s Howly Ahead Of Centenary

Around 7,000 singers performed Bhupen Hazarika’s classic “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in Assam’s Howly as part of his birth centenary celebrations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a stirring tribute to music maestro Bhupen Hazarika, around 7,000 singers gathered in Assam's Howly town to perform his timeless classic 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe', filling the air with melody and emotion.

The mass performance, held as part of the build-up to Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, was a powerful reminder of his enduring legacy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing a glimpse of the event on X on Tuesday, said: "In Assam's Howly, 7,000 singers performed the timeless classic Manuhe Manuhor Babe of Bhupen Da as a tribute to his legacy. As we get ready to celebrate #BhupenDaAt100, people across the State are contributing in their own ways."

Bhupen Hazarika, fondly remembered as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', would have turned 100 on September 8 this year.

 

A legendary singer, lyricist, composer, and filmmaker, Hazarika's works transcended borders and languages, carrying powerful messages of humanity, brotherhood, and justice.

His song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' - written in Assamese - has been hailed as an anthem of humanism, appealing to people to treat one another with dignity and compassion.

The Howly tribute captured the spirit of that message, with thousands of voices blending in harmony.

Locals described the spectacle as a "musical pilgrimage" that not only honoured Bhupen Da but also united people across communities in his ideals.

The State government has lined up an elaborate calendar of events to mark the centenary year, including cultural performances, exhibitions, and academic seminars dedicated to Hazarika’s life and works.

Schools, colleges, and cultural organisations are also contributing through their own initiatives, ranging from stage plays to art competitions.

Hazarika, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019, remains one of the most influential cultural icons of the Northeast.

Known for his deep, resonant voice and evocative lyrics, his songs continue to inspire generations across Assam and beyond.

As the centenary approaches, Assam appears to be preparing for nothing less than a people's festival in honour of its most celebrated son.

The Howly performance, with 7,000 singers, may well be remembered as one of the most moving moments of the celebrations.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
