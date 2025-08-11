Baaghi 4 Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff’s Savage Ronny Avatar Compared To Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBaaghi 4 Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff’s Savage Ronny Avatar Compared To Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in Baaghi 4, with Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt in a high-octane action drama releasing September 5, 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)

Tiger Shroff is set to reprise his much-loved role of Ronny in the upcoming film Baaghi 4. The film’s teaser, unveiled on Monday, hints at an unrestrained and brutal chapter in the franchise, taking the intensity several notches higher. Packed with adrenaline, the teaser gives a glimpse of Tiger’s “savage avatar” — a Ronny who is unhinged, unrelenting, and more ferocious than ever.

New Faces Enter the Baaghi Universe

The fourth instalment brings fresh star power with Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, stepping into the role of the fearless female lead. Known for her elegance and charisma, Harnaaz is set to surprise audiences with raw, emotion-driven performances and action sequences that defy expectations.

 
 
 
 
 
Joining her is Sonam Bajwa, who makes her Baaghi debut after her appearance in Housefull 5. Her mix of glamour, strength, and captivating screen presence promises to add an exciting new dynamic to the high-energy narrative.

Seasoned actor Sanjay Dutt takes on the antagonist’s role, delivering what’s being described as a “spine-chilling” performance. His portrayal is menacing, unpredictable, and wholly unleashed, offering audiences a version of Dutt they’ve never experienced before.

About Baaghi 4 

Directed by A. Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is primed for a cinematic release on September 5, 2025. The film promises “bone-breaking action” and “explosive drama,” continuing the franchise that began with Baaghi (2016), followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020). All films have been produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with the series cementing its reputation for high-stakes action and gripping storytelling.

With a stellar cast and a promise of relentless action, Baaghi 4 is gearing up to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of 2025.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4
