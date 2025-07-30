Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAssamese Actress Nandini Kashyap Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Guwahati

Assamese Actress Nandini Kashyap Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Guwahati

Actress Nandini Kashyap was taken into custody in Guwahati following a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old student.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 09:33 PM (IST)

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that led to the death of 21-year-old student Samiul Haque. The crash, involving a Bolero SUV allegedly driven by the actress, occurred around 3 AM on 25 July in the Udalbakra area of Guwahati.

Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic, was reportedly returning home when the SUV struck him. CCTV footage and eyewitness statements suggest that Nandini Kashyap fled the scene without offering assistance. The student was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to severe head injuries and multiple fractures, according to his family.

Relatives of the victim allege that Nandini Kashyap initially promised to cover his medical expenses but later failed to follow through. They also stated that Haque had broken bones in both legs, arms, and thighs due to the impact.

Guwahati police now arrested Kashyap and brought her to the Panbazar Women Police Station. "She was officially arrested around 1:30 AM on Wednesday. Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been added to the case," a police official told local outlet Gplus.

Prior to the arrest, the police had seized the SUV and questioned Kashyap regarding her alleged involvement, claims she continues to deny.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nandini Kashyap
