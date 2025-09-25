Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assam Govt To Consider CBI Investigation If SIT Probe On Zubeen Garg's Death Lacks Clarity

Assam CM Sarma assures a thorough SIT probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, promising a CBI inquiry if needed. He urges public cooperation and warns against rumours.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government would recommend a CBI inquiry if at any stage the SIT probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore is found to be "unsatisfactory".

Sarma appealed to people to have faith in the SIT probe and not circulate rumours on social media, which, according to him, could hamper the investigations.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta to investigate Garg's death due to drowning in the sea in the South-East Asian country.

The SIT is committed to investigating this case thoroughly, and if it fails on any account, ''we will not hesitate to hand over the case to the CBI," he said.

"Our stand is clear that we will uncover the truth of what happened that day by all possible means, and we will not compromise in this matter in any way," he added.

He said the SIT will question those who had accompanied Zubeen — members of the Assam Association in Singapore and organisers of the North East India Festival (NEIF) — and ''this will take some time." The CM said when NEIF's chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta returns to Assam, he will be summoned and interrogated.

"Investigations will proceed step by step, following proper legal processes," Sarma said.

He urged people to be patient, saying, "If anyone wants instant justice, we will fail in court, as it does not function on emotions but demands facts and evidence." "It is, therefore, the SIT's responsibility to collect every piece of evidence that is required by court," Sarma said, urging people to cooperate with the investigations.

"We all love Zubeen equally, so let us allow the investigation to move forward in a steady, disciplined and transparent manner. We must remain alert and cautious against rumours and false information, as this will only divert the main issue of finding what exactly had happened," Sarma said.

The CM claimed that six years ago, he had publicly stated that Zubeen was an asset for the state, but certain people were using him for their personal gain or advantage.

''I had personally told Zubeen about it and also mentioned it in a few meetings. I have made several such statements on social media and several other occasions...I had raised concerns about those persons surrounding him who are now being questioned by the public," he added.

Sarma claimed that during the last Lok Sabha elections, Mahanta ran a social media campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

''I have never spoken to him. He sent me numerous messages, but I never replied. Assam is a small state and one is bound to cross paths at some place or the other," he said.

''Let me make it clear, whether it is Rongali or the NEIF, Mahanta does not represent the true culture of Assam," Sarma said.

The Assam government has banned Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the state.

The state government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly and will also request the central government not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Assam CM Zubeen Garg Hemanta Biswa Sarma
