Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been creating waves with his directorial debut, the series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. From starry cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, and others to the gripping climax, the show has fans hooked. Many have praised Aryan for cleverly weaving real-life references into the storyline—like the nod to his jail time and a character resembling IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB officer involved in Aryan’s 2021 Cordelia cruise case.

Now, fans have discovered a touching detail: an old memory from Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi days that inspired a sweet scene in Aryan’s show.

Aryan Khan Pays Tribute To Father SRK

In the second episode, the protagonist Aasmaan, played by Lakshya, visits his parents in Delhi. During one scene, Aasmaan and his father go downstairs to a paan shop. The shopkeeper warmly greets them, recalling how he still keeps the same chewing gum Aasmaan loved as a child. Aasmaan, however, asks for a cigarette instead—subtly blending nostalgia with a hint of rebellion.

Interestingly, this moment mirrors Shah Rukh Khan’s own youth. Years ago, on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, SRK watched a video message from the very paan shop owner he frequented during his Delhi days.

The Paan Shop Owner’s Message for SRK

In the video, the shop owner fondly reminisced, “Aur Shah Rukh sahab, pehle toh aap aaya karte the toh hum aapki gaadi, bike rukte hi aapka paan aur cigarette, cigarette pehle nikaal ke dete the paan baad mein laga ke dete the, meetha sada paan. Jaise hi paan aur cigarette dete the ‘lo maalik’, maalik keh ke bolte the toh aap kehte the ‘bhaiya maalik mat bola karo please. Khan bhai bola karo, bohot accha lagta hai’.”

This heartwarming memory added a personal layer to Aryan’s series, showing how small moments from SRK’s life found a place in his son’s storytelling.

Fans React with Love and Admiration

Fans flooded the comment section with emotional responses. One wrote, “Journey of a Delhi boy to becoming king of Bollywood 👑.” Another said, “Ye series dekhke pata chala Aryan Khan kitna proud hai SRK ke bete hone par. He really loves his father.”

Others praised the emotional depth, commenting, “Ek ik chiz soch ke aur dil se likhi hai 😍😍😍” and “Sirf paisa nai izzat bhi kamayi hai ❤️❤️❤️.”