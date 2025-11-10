Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arhaan Khan Turns 23! Malaika And Arbaaz Khan Shower Love On Their Son With Adorable Posts

Arhaan Khan Turns 23! Malaika And Arbaaz Khan Shower Love On Their Son With Adorable Posts

Malaika Arora shared glimpses of her son Arhaan Khan's 23rd birthday celebration on Instagram. The photos showed Arhaan with friends and a themed cake.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Malaika Arora gave fans a sneak peek into her son Arhaan Khan’s 23rd birthday celebrations, which took place on November 9. The young star kid was showered with love and wishes from family, friends, and fans alike. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika shared pictures from the celebration that captured the warmth and joy of the occasion.

One of the photos featured Arhaan surrounded by friends as he blew out candles on his birthday cake, while another showcased a two-tiered cake with “AK 23” written on top — marking his special day in style.


Arhaan Khan Turns 23! Malaika And Arbaaz Khan Shower Love On Their Son With Adorable Posts

Malaika Arora Shares Glimpses from Son Arhaan Khan’s 23rd Birthday Celebration

Earlier in the day, the 50-year-old actress shared a serene photo of Arhaan sitting on the edge of a boat, gazing into the distance.

Accompanying the image, she penned a loving note that read, “Happy birthday, my baby boy, @iamarhaankhan #ak23.” The post reflected a mother’s deep affection and pride for her son as he entered another year of adulthood.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Birthday Wishes Pour In from Arbaaz and Sshura Khan

Apart from Malaika, Arhaan also received heartfelt wishes from his father Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan. Arbaaz took to Instagram to share a series of pictures — including selfies, throwbacks, and cherished memories — with the caption, “Happy birthday, my Arhaan. Wish you the very best in life. Always love you the mostest.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Sshura Khan also joined in the celebrations, calling Arhaan the “bestest human” in a sweet social media post. Her carousel included clips of the birthday boy playing the guitar, attempting Vicky Kaushal’s “Tauba Tauba” dance step, and even showing off his cooking skills. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Big Brother to Sipaara.”

For the unversed, Arhaan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son from their previous marriage. The couple divorced in 2017, after which Arbaaz tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan. The two recently welcomed a baby girl named Sipaara.

 

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arhaan Khan Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan
